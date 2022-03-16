Credit Suisse hires group head of corporate comms

Rob Cox, who joins Credit Suisse in April and will be based in Zurich, succeeds Christine Graeff, who last month moved to the role of global head of human resources. Cox will report to chief executive Thomas Gottstein.

On Cox's arrival, Dominik von Arx, who is leading the function on an interim basis, will become deputy group head of corporate communications.

Cox helped found, build and oversee Breakingviews, which was sold to Thomson Reuters in 2009 as is now Reuters' international commentary arm. His most recent title was founding editor of Breakingviews.

Cox, who has lived in Zurich since 2020, previously held editorial roles at Bloomberg News in New York, Milan and London, and American Banker in Chicago.

Gottstein said: “I am delighted to welcome Rob to his new role. He brings profound knowledge, an impressive track record and global perspectives that will support the internal and external communications functions that are critical to the growth and success of our business in this crucial phase of our journey. Rob will play a key role in driving our new group strategy across all channels, while helping engage with major stakeholders as we pursue our goal of becoming a more client-centric bank with risk management at its core.”