M Booth Health brings on Peter Matheson Gay as chief impact officer

NEW YORK: M Booth Health has hired Peter Matheson Gay as its first chief impact officer.

Matheson Gay started in the role on March 14, reporting to M Booth Health CEO Stacey Bernstein. He is leading the firm’s specialist health creative team and overseeing its insights and innovation teams.

“In today’s environment, the work dictates that creativity and strategy are deeply intertwined,” said Bernstein, when asked why the role was created. “Also given the landscape and environment, focusing on the impact of our work and what we are delivering, not just for clients but for the communities they serve, has never been more important in healthcare. That is often overlooked.”

Matheson Gay said he was drawn to the role because it gives him an opportunity to “shake things up.”

“This is an exciting time in healthcare comms to have a direct impact in changing the lives of people that we touch,” he said. “It’s an important mandate for an agency like ours.”

Most recently, Matheson Gay launched and served as chief creative officer of Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions, acting as the most senior health creative lead across a portfolio of 27 communications, experiential and specialist agencies within Interpublic Group. At the same time, he was global head of healthcare creative at Weber Shandwick, where he established and grew a global creative team dedicated to health.

Laura Schoen, president of the global healthcare practice and chair for LatAm at Weber Shandwick, told PRWeek via email that she worked alongside Matheson Gay for the last 11 years.

"As we look to fill his role, I’m confident in the capabilities of our strong, creative leadership team," she said.

Schoen added that Weber Shandwick thanks Matheson Gay and wishes him the best in his next endeavor.

“[Matheson Gay] is a unicorn of an award winning creative with a deep heritage of pushing boundaries in healthcare but also a brilliant healthcare strategy, client counselor and someone who knows how to connect all the dots,” added Bernstein.

In January, M Booth Health named Bernstein CEO, replacing Tim Bird, who became chairman as he transitioned into a consultative role.

In 2019, M Booth parent Next 15 bought the U.S. division of Health Unlimited, the healthcare comms agency that is part of Unlimited Group. The Health Unlimited business in the U.S., which includes specialist consultancy Corkery Group, was rebranded as M Booth Health and operates as a separate agency. Bird, who was CEO of Health Unlimited, continued to lead the agency alongside his U.S.-based management team.

M Booth as a whole has 55 staffers.