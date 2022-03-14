News

Deb Freeman named chief strategy officer of BCW North America

Freeman has worked with both creative shops and their clients at Move Consulting.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Before Move, Freeman was chief strategy officer at FCB New York.
Before Move, Freeman was chief strategy officer at FCB New York.

NEW YORK: BCW North America has appointed Deb Freeman chief strategy officer, based in New York. 

Freeman will lead BCW North America’s growing research and strategy team, using her experience with brand purpose, social, experiential, activation, content, new product development and innovation.

Brooke Hovey, BCW president of North America and global chief growth officer, said Freeman's experience with companies across industries will have a positive impact on BCW clients and employees. She will report to Hovey.   

"Freeman is a force. She has spent her career uncovering the deep human insights that enable brands and corporations to make real connections with audiences, and using data, technology, culture and creativity to bring those insights to life in incredibly compelling ways," Hovey said. "She has worked with top clients across a wide variety of industries and has a real passion for building brands and solving complex business challenges."

Freeman joins BCW from Move Consulting, which she ran for four years, counseling creative agencies and brands, including McCann New York, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ulta Beauty, McDonald’s, USTA, Clorox, Showtime, Burt’s Bees, Purple Carrot and Travelocity.

Before Move, Freeman was chief strategy officer at FCB New York, building the company's strategy unit into a cross-functional team of brand, social, media and communications strategists. She also spent 11 years at Grey New York, where she was ultimately co-head of strategy and a lead strategist for the company's business team. 

BCW’s other senior-level hires this year, including Josh Crick as chief digital officer and Dan Doherty as head of the agency's North America corporate affairs practice in February.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Before Move, Freeman was chief strategy officer at FCB New York

Deb Freeman named chief strategy officer of BCW North America

Chau joins from M&C Saatchi in London.

Huge adds Frisco Chau as global head of data and insights

Paladin is an influencer marketing platform. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin

Inside Novavax’s two-pronged campaign to introduce its COVID-19 vaccine to the public and healthcare providers

Inside Novavax’s two-pronged campaign to introduce its COVID-19 vaccine to the public and healthcare providers

From an August 2021 protest of the Sackler family. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘You poisoned our lives’: When opioid victims met with Purdue Pharma’s Sacklers

Congress removed a proposed $15.6 billion COVID-19 funding package from the government’s spending bill. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

COVID funding was dropped from the government funding bill. Now what?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

How being a ‘horse girl’ has helped one PR pro to be a better communicator

How being a ‘horse girl’ has helped one PR pro to be a better communicator

IPG has followed WPP out of Russia. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

IPG suspends operations in Russia

O'Keefe has spent the last 25 years at Edelman.

Ogilvy hires Edelman’s Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer