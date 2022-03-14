Deb Freeman named chief strategy officer of BCW North America

NEW YORK: BCW North America has appointed Deb Freeman chief strategy officer, based in New York.

Freeman will lead BCW North America’s growing research and strategy team, using her experience with brand purpose, social, experiential, activation, content, new product development and innovation.

Brooke Hovey, BCW president of North America and global chief growth officer, said Freeman's experience with companies across industries will have a positive impact on BCW clients and employees. She will report to Hovey.

"Freeman is a force. She has spent her career uncovering the deep human insights that enable brands and corporations to make real connections with audiences, and using data, technology, culture and creativity to bring those insights to life in incredibly compelling ways," Hovey said. "She has worked with top clients across a wide variety of industries and has a real passion for building brands and solving complex business challenges."

Freeman joins BCW from Move Consulting, which she ran for four years, counseling creative agencies and brands, including McCann New York, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ulta Beauty, McDonald’s, USTA, Clorox, Showtime, Burt’s Bees, Purple Carrot and Travelocity.

Before Move, Freeman was chief strategy officer at FCB New York, building the company's strategy unit into a cross-functional team of brand, social, media and communications strategists. She also spent 11 years at Grey New York, where she was ultimately co-head of strategy and a lead strategist for the company's business team.

BCW’s other senior-level hires this year, including Josh Crick as chief digital officer and Dan Doherty as head of the agency's North America corporate affairs practice in February.