'Learn about something productive but irrelevant' - Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

A tonne of graft, mate. Without incriminating myself, my career started with a dodgy copy of photoshop (sorry, Adobe) and has taken me to some incredible places since.

I was 13 years old charging bands to make their Myspace layouts and I called myself a ‘designer’. Now, I’ve got a word count so I’ll skip a bit and come in where I landed a design internship at Men’s Health, which as a fresh-faced 18-year-old lad eager to work completely changed everything and cemented the idea that I needed to be London. I’d be lying if I said I knew what I was getting into next when I joined Cake under the guise of some very, very talented people, a few of who are still doing some incredible things there. During my five-year stint at Cake I teetered between design and creative, and to push the latter further, I applied for the PRWeek Creative Mentoring Scheme – this is a plug for the scheme – which is where I met my main man, Joe Mackay-Sinclair, and ultimately helped lead to becoming part of the legendary team at Frank, where I am currently.

What's been your creative career highlight?

Without sounding like I’m brown-nosing my seniors, without a question of doubt, my career highlight (so far) has been joining Frank. The timing of joining Frank and being a part of what the agency has done in the past year, whilst being believed in and learning from every single person here truly re-invigorated my love for what we do. When you know, you know.

... and lowlight?

Anyone who worked in the creative industry during the lockdown pandemic has an ever-long right to say: the pandemic. No pitch loss or campaign fail can really top that. Good riddance.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

The first few months of the year are always quiet with most brands in planning mode, but the two creatives behind @PayGapApp made so much noise this month with their ingenious social campaign on International Women’s Day. They identified the amount ‘womenwashing’ that happens around IWD and their little digs to the brands doing so were a welcome reminder that we can always do better.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

My first agency creative director, Simon Moore, once told me “learn as much as you can about everything and anything”. That’s always stuck with me because no great idea ever started with “I sat and my desk and...” So, if you’re suffering from writer’s block go and learn about something irrelevant; productive but irrelevant. It’ll serve as a healthy distraction, lead you down a rabbit hole and get your creative muscles working.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

As creative leaders it’s on us to push at every opportunity, push the incredible talent we already have in our agencies, push to open doors for more talent (it’s out there), push your clients to do more, push yourself to do more. Oh, and don’t be a d*ck in the process.