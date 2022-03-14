News

GE promotes Tara DiJulio to global comms lead

DiJulio was a longtime Capitol Hill aide to five senators.

by Diana Bradley / Added 4 hours ago

BOSTON: GE has promoted Tara DiJulio to VP of communications, effective immediately, leading global comms for the conglomerate.

DiJulio will report to GE CMO Linda Boff, who is also VP of learning and culture for GE and president of the GE Foundation. Boff previously served as the leader of communications in addition to her role as CMO, a GE spokesperson told PRWeek.

DiJulio will lead GE’s communications function globally, including external comms and media relations, internal and culture communications, financial comms, public affairs, corporate reputation and executive communications, GE said in a statement.

DiJulio was GE’s senior executive director of global corporate communications, leading external communications for the company. DiJulio joined GE in 2016 as part of GE corporate’s global public affairs team, where she partnered across its businesses to drive campaigns and coalitions on key policy priorities and brand reputation issues.

DiJulio spent nearly a decade on Capitol Hill as an aide in the Senate, where she was chief media strategist and national spokesperson for five senators, including serving as the communications director for the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She was also on the executive board of the bipartisan U.S. Senate Press Secretaries Association and led the organization as president in 2012.

Last week, GE suspended all operations in Russia, except for essential medical equipment and power services, after the country invaded Ukraine.

The company said in November that it is planning to split into three companies for its aviation, healthcare and energy businesses. In Q4, GE generated $20.3 billion in revenue, down 3% from a year ago and below the $21.5 billion estimated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

