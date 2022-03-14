Lippe Taylor Group hires Aleisia Gibson Wright as first healthcare MD

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor Group has hired Aleisia Gibson Wright as its first healthcare managing director.

Gibson Wright started on February 28, reporting to president and CEO Paul Dyer. She will operate out of the firmTwelvenote, which is part of Lippe Taylor Group.

Last year, Lippe Taylor Group boutique lifestyle agency ShopPR rebranded as Twelvenote, which is focused on health and wellness across consumer packaged goods, food and nutrition, pharma, biotech and aesthetics categories. Lippe Taylor Group also includes Lippe Taylor and Cheer Partners, an employee experience and communications agency that it bought last spring. Gibson Wright said she will not initially work with Cheer Partners.

The network created the role because healthcare has increasingly become an important contributor to the agency’s growth over the past two years. Healthcare clients are more often coming to the firm looking to engage their audiences like consumer brands do.

“I am figuring out the balance between the high-science work, pharma-focused work and this need now for a more consumerized approach,” said Gibson Wright. “Pharmaceutical companies are venturing more into social media, how that looks, what that means, how we show up in patient comms in ways that are meaningful, authentic and culturally appropriate. That will be the future of how we move the healthcare practice forward.”

Lippe Taylor Group has worked on health campaigns in the past year including Midol’s No Apologies. Period.; Aspirin’s Most Meaningful Melody and Impel Neuropharma’s ReRoute Migraine. Its recent client wins have included Akili Therapeutics, a digital medicine company developing cognitive treatments through technology; Albireo, a global rare liver disease company developing bile acid modulators; Quest Diagnostics’ consumer-initiated testing option QuestDirect for ordering lab tests and personalized healthcare; and Urovant’s newly approved drug.

Gibson Wright has joined the agency from Havas Health & You, where she was EVP at Red Havas Health PR. She helped to build the pharmaceutical PR practice and oversaw the agency’s largest portfolio of business while driving campaigns. Gibson Wright has also played a leadership role in DE&I strategy and has served as national co-lead for women of color employee resource groups twice in her career.

“[Gibson Wright’s] presence with clients, colleagues and with her team was huge, and her energy is infectious,” said James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman at Havas PR Global Collective. “She is a great operator. We wish her the very best with her new role.”

The firm is looking for her replacement.