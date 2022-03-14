Reputation and crisis. They have long been two of the most relevant words to all communicators, whose jobs have long revolved around protecting the former, while combatting the latter.
The digital age, however, has made that function even more challenging because it has introduced an unprecedented speed with which brand reputations can be compromised and major crises can be thrust upon you.
Early this year, 150 in-house comms leaders took a survey whose goal was to discover the true pain points around reputation and crisis, while gauging current abilities to handle related matters in real time.
The result: Real Problems, Real-Time Solutions.
This must-read eBook, presented by NewsWhip, in partnership with PRWeek, provides copious data and industry-leading counsel that delves deeply into:
• The scourge of misinformation and tips on how to monitor media coverage effectively against the firehose of information added to the internet every second.
• Recognizing internal matters that impact external perceptions of your brand.
• Honing your skills at predicting the future.
• Employing your secret weapon – your employees – to avoid crisis and regain control of your message.
• And much more.
Click here to download the eBook today.