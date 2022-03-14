Resources

Up next:

O'Keefe has spent the last 25 years at Edelman.

Ogilvy hires Edelman’s Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

(PeopleImages/GettyImages)

Chief comms officers’ influence on the increase

GE promotes Tara DiJulio to global comms lead

GE promotes Tara DiJulio to global comms lead

Lippe Taylor Group hires Aleisia Gibson Wright as first healthcare MD

Lippe Taylor Group hires Aleisia Gibson Wright as first healthcare MD

European Commission investigating Google and Meta over tech giants' ad deal.

European Commission launches investigation into Google and Meta ad deal

The partnership follows Hologic's Super Bowl ad starring Mary J. Blige.

Hologic, Women’s Tennis Association partner on awareness, equity

Jain launched Hubilo in 2015.

Tech Talk with Hubilo CEO Vaibhav Jain

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

SEC Newgate reports FY revenue growth and makes Ukraine financial pledge

SEC Newgate reports FY revenue growth and makes Ukraine financial pledge

Tyree worked on events including the NFL Combine and the Super Bowl.

DKC hires NFL communications director Kenlyn Tyree