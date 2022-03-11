DKC hires NFL communications director Kenlyn Tyree

NEW YORK: DKC has hired Kenlyn Tyree as VP, working within the DKC Sports and DKCulture practices.

In the hybrid role, Tyree will report to both Dave Donovan, executive director of DKC Sports, and Reggie Dance, EVP of DKCulture, and will work on strategy, crisis communications, media relations, DE&I and partnerships.

DKC launched its DKCulture practice at the start of 2021 to help clients and brands bridge the gap with Black culture.

Tyree was most recently director of communications at the National Football League for the past three seasons. He generated media coverage and provided pre-event planning and PR leadership for the NFL’s Inspire Change social justice initiative, as well as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Combine, NFL Draft and Kickoff.

Tyree also spent more than a decade at the National Basketball Association, working across disciplines including crisis communications, social media and video production.

Another NFL veteran, Amy Palcic, recently left the league’s Jacksonville Jaguars to serve as head of media relations for Amazon Prime's U.S. sports PR team.