Cision’s PR Newswire, Nativo ink exclusive sponsored news placement partnership

CHICAGO: Cision’s PR Newswire and Nativo have agreed to an exclusive sponsored news-placement partnership.

Nativo, a native advertising platform, will give PR Newswire exclusive access to its sponsored placement platform, which will allow for integration of earned and paid media through sponsored native placement of news.

Similar in concept to branded content, the service will allow users to integrate a piece of sponsored news or content into a publisher’s newsfeed. A brand’s chosen content will match the visual design and function of the website and appear within the site itself as opposed to redirecting users to a press-release-hosting site. The objective is to drive more engagement than traditional digital ad placements.

Brands will get guaranteed placement of a range of content, including news releases, product announcements, environmental, social and governance news and more, across thousands of publishers. In turn, this will allow agencies to offer guaranteed placement packages to their clients.

PR Newswire is Cision’s press release distribution service, which it bought from UBM in 2015. Cision also offers other PR, IR, marketing and social media management tools through its other offerings, including Brandwatch and Falcon.io. In December, Cision acquired media monitoring company Streem.

Cision CEO Abel Clark left the company last month. Brandon Crawley replaced him on an interim basis in his second stint as interim CEO.