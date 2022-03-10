Tech Talk with Hubilo CEO Vaibhav Jain

What does Hubilo do?

Hubilo is an events platform that drives customer engagement for companies and organizations. When companies host events on a regular basis and use those events to engage with clients, prospects or employees, we offer virtual and hybrid platforms. Companies can create content with video or speakers and build communities around their content and brand.

Can you describe how Hubilo could be used to create an event?

A host might want to have an event and bring just say 400 or 500 people on one common platform. Hubilo handles registration through execution of the event. Before the event, our software automates sending out emails, registrations and ticketing. It creates an event website and assists in event marketing. At the event, there could be multiple sessions. Speakers would join the platform to speak. People can participate through chats, polls, Q&As. Hosts can use streaming studios, livestreaming on the platform and recording videos. There could be breakout rooms and informal lounges. Organizers can hold contests with leaderboards to gamify the entire experience for the attendees.

Post-event, we work with content marketing teams to convert videos for blogs. Our software collects information, analyzes it and users can combine event information in their automated marketing systems.

How did you start your company? How has it evolved?

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and Bengaluru. I started it in 2015, as a way of connecting people meeting at conferences. We pivoted into event management software for physical events, where we provided end-to-end event tech management, such as for websites, mobile applications and checking software, onsite.

In February 2020, with COVID-19, globally all events started getting canceled or postponed. It gave us an opportunity to innovate in this space and rethink how to approach the market. So, we repackaged our services and launched a virtual event platform.

Now we have 320 employees. We’re a remote-first company, so they’re spread across 90 cities in the world. They can work anywhere they want.

What’s the difference with Hubilo and using video conferencing apps that many people know and use for events?

We offer a large suite of features for engagement with particular events. We can host up to 1 million virtual attendees on the Hubilo platform. Second, we provide a branded experience, so the entire platform and visual space can be reimagined with company branding. And third, we provide customer support, where we actually become part of a company’s team members to help ensure events run smoothly.

What can you share about Hubilo’s finances that indicates its future direction or staying power?

In October, we announced that we raised $125 million in a Series B round. It was backed by hedge fund Alkeon Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital. [Prior to this private funding round, Hubilo had raised $28 million since October 2020, according to Reuters.]