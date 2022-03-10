Healthcare specialist firm HDMZ names Allie, Angelos to top roles

CHICAGO: HDMZ, a healthcare and science marketing agency, has promoted a pair of SVPs to two top leadership positions.

The agency, which has offices in Chicago and San Francisco, promoted Dillon Allie to president and CEO and Rebecca Angelos to COO.

Daniel Hoexter, outgoing HDMZ president and CEO, will become executive chairman and will continue to serve on the agency’s board of directors.

Allie joined the agency in 2005 as an account executive and became SVP of client services in 2014. During his tenure, the agency acquired Zoomedia, a life sciences digital communications firm headed by Angelos, in 2013. Before joining HDMZ, Allie, who lives in Chicago, worked in marketing at First National Nebraska, a financial institution.

After the acquisition, Angelos (pictued below) served as SVP of operations at HDMZ.

“I’ve been impressed with the upward trajectory of HDMZ since the Zoomedia acquisition, which would not have been possible without the ongoing dedication and support of our incredible team,” said Angelos, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, via email.

Her expertise is in developing website solutions, according to the company. She built a team that worked for major biopharma, biotech and life sciences clients and she led the agency’s cultural development efforts.

The firm has worked with clients such as GlaxoSmithKline, Regeneron and Sigma-Aldrich, according to its website.

Angelos said via email that her goals include continuing “team collaboration and growth as we adjust to working from home becoming the new normal.”

Dillon wrote that he will focus on growth, but not in the traditional sense.

“Most would interpret that to mean revenue or profit,” he stated. “While those are important to any business, they’re lagging indicators of a different kind of growth that happens every day. We’re more interested in growing relationships with our colleagues and clients, enhancing our experiences and capabilities, and creating a work environment where everyone’s role is different but important.”

Dillon said the company will face challenges because the industry has become more competitive.

The competition “for talented employees, particularly those with science backgrounds, has never been fiercer,” he wrote. “In the same vein, there are fewer journalists with whom we can connect, so the competition to grab their attention and cultivate relationships has also increased.”

Clients could also face challenges from “evolving privacy rules that govern” their “ability to digitally market to their various audiences, which often include healthcare practitioners and patients,” Dillon wrote.