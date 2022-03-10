NFL team comms veteran Amy Palcic joins Amazon Prime

News

She will head up media relations for the company’s U.S. sports PR team.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Palcic will head up sports PR for Amazon Prime. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Amazon Prime has hired Amy Palcic, a communications veteran of several National Football League teams, as head of media relations for the company’s U.S. sports PR team.

“It's been the honor of a lifetime to work with so many great people in the National Football League and I can't wait for what is next,” Palcic wrote on LinkedIn. She was not immediately available for additional comment. 

Since last February, Palcic led communications for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In November 2020, Palcic was reportedly fired from the role of VP of communications for the Houston Texans because she was no longer “a cultural fit.” Sports reporters defended Palcic on Twitter, with some calling the Texans’ move “shameful,” and former Texans star player J.J. Watt also stuck up for the team’s outgoing communications head. 

Palcic joined the Texans in 2013 and was the first woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was promoted from director to VP to lead PR, communications and publicity for the Texans' business and football operations. Her communications team won the 2017 Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff.

Palcic has also served as VP of public affairs at George Faine Enterprises, director of marketing and PR for Premier Sports & Entertainment and director of communications for the Cleveland Browns.

