Seven Letter launches ESG practice

WASHINGTON: Strategic communications firm Seven Letter has launched an environmental, social and governance practice.

The practice will focus on developing and implementing ESG strategies that align with and support clients' business and reputational objectives.

Seven Letter has also expanded its corporate communications offering to support financial communications capabilities by helping clients reach investors, sector analysts and financial media.

A commitment to both of these communications practices have become table-stakes for Seven Letter's clients, according to founding partner and CEO Erik Smith, who called establishing the ESG practice a "natural expansion" to the firm in a statement.

All the additional capabilities will be supported by five hires, including two partners in Scott Deitz and Meaghan Hohl.

Deitz joins Seven Letter from Kontoor Brands, a spinoff of VF Corporation, where he served as VP of corporate relations and VP of public affairs. He also worked as VP of investor relations and corporate communications at Owens Corning.

Hohl has moved to Seven Letter with nearly a decade of marketing and communications experience at Fidelity Investments. She will be based in the firm's Boston office.

Christian Rodriguez, Macsonny Onyechefule and Jesse Rogers were also hired for their specialities in technology, strategy, impact and creative.

Last summer, Seven Letter hired Google and Facebook alum Nu Wexler as a partner to expand client opportunities in the tech space.

Boston-based firm O'Neill and Associates spun off its PR division into Seven Letter last year. Two years ago, Seven Letter rebranded from Blue Engine + JDA, the firm resulting from Blue Engine Message & Media’s acquisition of JDA Frontline the previous year.