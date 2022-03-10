News

Uniqlo U-turns on staying open in Russia

Japanese clothing brand to suspend operations after initial resistance.

by Daniel Farey-Jones / Added 22 minutes ago

Uniqlo: one of 49 stores in Russia.
Uniqlo: one of 49 stores in Russia.

Uniqlo, the Japanese casual clothing brand, is to temporarily close its stores in Russia after abandoning its previous stance that it would remain open as Russians have a right to buy clothes.

Earlier this week Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing said it would keep operating its 49 stores in the country, in contrast to Western brands such as Zara and H&M.

It justified its stance with this statement by its president Tadashi Yanai: "There should never be war. Every country should oppose it. This time all of Europe clearly opposes the war and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to divide the world will, on the contrary, strengthen unity. Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do.”

However, Fast Retailing today said: “While continuing our Uniqlo business in Russia, it has become clear to us that we can no longer proceed due to a number of difficulties. Therefore, we have decided today to temporarily suspend our operations.”

The “difficulties” include “operational challenges and the worsening of the conflict situation”, it said.

The decision comes after Russian forces bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city yesterday, killing three people including one child, in what UK armed forces minister James Heappey today said was a war crime.

Uniqlo’s efforts to respond to the conflict have also included donating $10 million and clothing through its global partnership with UNHCR.

A number of brands, including Unilever, McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Pepsi have halted some or all of their business activities in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Too much talent, too few roles: PR job market stays white hot in Q1 2022

Too much talent, too few roles: PR job market stays white hot in Q1 2022

LLYC FY income and revenue surge

LLYC FY income and revenue surge

Lessons from an online war

Lessons from an online war

Photo credit: Getty Images

Should brands avoid celebrating International Women’s Day?

Bollore says Vivendi has been sending money and other resources to staff in Ukraine

Yannick Bollore on Havas’ ‘momentum’, M&A and staff escaping from Ukraine

The PR Week: 3.10.2022 - Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty

The PR Week: 3.10.2022 - Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty

Each Havas employee captures a day in the life of a country at war.

'The fear is indescribable': testimonials of Havas staff in war-torn Ukraine

Women are exhausted, isolated and burned out: Berlin Cameron study

Women are exhausted, isolated and burned out: Berlin Cameron study

Diana Farina

Marina Maher Communications names Diana Farina group SVP of client excellence

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning