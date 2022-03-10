Hologic, Women’s Tennis Association partner on awareness, equity

Shortly after unveiling a women’s health-focused Super Bowl commercial featuring singer Mary J. Blige — a first for a company in the women’s health space — Hologic has partnered with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The deal makes Hologic the global title sponsor of the WTA Tour.

Hologic’s twin goals with the effort are to boost awareness of its brand and products (diagnostics and surgical devices, among others) and to signal its intention to address thorny challenges around women’s health issues and healthcare equity, according to VP of corporate communications Jane Mazur. She added that the company also hopes to advocate for early detection of disease on a global scale.

“This partnership is about the opportunity for us to forward our objectives of championing women in general and to foster more equitable environments, both in sports and in health,” Mazur said. “Teaming with the WTA underscores our innovations in bringing detection, treatment and awareness to major conditions that affect women — including breast and cervical cancer, osteoporosis and gynecological health. Having a partner like the WTA allows us to amplify that commitment with their platform, their players, and their presence in the world of sports.”

The partnership opportunity arrived simultaneously with the Super Bowl ad, which relied on Blige to convey its central message: That women should prioritize their health and self-care. The WTA partnership, Mazur stressed, will build upon that.

“While the Super Bowl was a domestic opportunity, this puts us more front-and-center on a global stage, with the same messages that are so important,” she explained.

Hologic plans to work with WTA players, amplifying their voices on conditions ranging from breast cancer to osteoporosis to infertility.

“We will be looking to find those players that have some sort of connection to those issues, because we want the voices to be authentic,” Mazur said. “The players have their own personal drive for women’s wellness and we can use those voices here in the U.S. and around the world.”

Some WTA players have already expressed their excitement about the partnership on social media.

