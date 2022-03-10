‘A cynical land-grab for column inches’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

It’s been a big week for creative, between brands responding to the Ukrainian crisis and some nice campaigns for Food Waste Awareness Week. But I’m going to dive in and dissect the best of International Women’s Day, because it’s such a rollercoaster of work – it’s very easy to get it wrong, but when brands get it right, they get it really right.

HITS

Gender pay gap bot

The landslide winner this IWD was Twitter account @PayGapApp, a bot that uses government data on companies’ gender pay gaps to call out brands tweeting about International Women’s Day. It was short, sharp and incredibly effective. Factual clapbacks on a load of hypocritical brands posting vapid cash-ins on #IWD without backing it up via their payroll. Could not be more here for it.

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 22.5% lower than men's. https://t.co/mDZI64fOdW — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

Barbie and IWD

Barbie: I mean, what a comeback kid. A few years ago, we all spat on her for being so badly proportioned and anti-feminist and now she’s storming the IWD’s scene.

Following the release of ‘Dream Gap’ research from New York University finding that girls from the age of eight begin to identify challenges in becoming leaders, Barbie created dolls in the likenesses of female founders from around the world.

#Barbie celebrates #InternationalWomensDay this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness, continuing our commitment to closing the Dream Gap by inspiring girls everywhere to dream big. #YouCanBeAnything https://t.co/EeP3S8lxT9 pic.twitter.com/uSyOYY1XX5 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 2, 2022

And to take it one step further, Barbie pledged to join forces with Girls International to work with schools in the UK, US, Brazil, Australia and Europe to deliver Dream Gap workshops featuring advice from trailblazing role models. Love it.

CPB London gender bias ads

We all saw these billboards, we all fell for it, we all realised we need to do better.

Highly effective, highly shareable, really bloody depressing. Great work.

MISSES

Alexa’s inspirational women’s voices

It’s false advertising of me to put this in the ‘misses’ section. I don’t really think it’s a miss, I think it’s a really great way of heroine-ing some of the UK’s most successful, inspiring women.

But, given the sheer power of Alexa, I feel like more could have been done here. I’m waiting for an epic Alexa campaign to drop that is truly ambitious and bold. But I’m sure it’s simply down to technical restrictions behind the scenes. Good work, nonetheless.

Flipkart period leave

Yes, we should acknowledge people’s bodies and the sheer agony periods can cause (saw some research recently, albeit on TikTok, that period pain can be on a par with a heart attack, which I can well believe), and we should absolutely make allowances for people with uteruses who suffer every month.

But why does a brand have to announce this progressive new policy on International Women’s Day? The timing has taken it from a serious adjustment in company procedure to cater to an issue that’s long overdue being acknowledged, to a cynical land-grab for column inches on IWD. Not cool.