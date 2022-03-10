Too much talent, too few roles: PR job market stays white hot in Q1 2022
Recruiting for PR positions is still frenzied, but the search trend has shifted from the mid-level to the C-suite. And companies are realizing they need to re-recruit their own employees.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>