LLYC FY income and revenue surge

Income reached €64.1m for LLYC, which made three acquisitions in 2021. Organic income growth was 21 per cent, and overall growth versus pre-COVID-19 2019 was 33 per cent.

Underlying earnings (EBITDA) in 2021 rose 51 per cent, with organic growth of 36 per cent and growth-versus-2019 of 25 per cent. Net profit rose 134.6 per cent to €5.3m.

LLYC said the results mean it is on track to double in size by 2024 to reach an annual turnover of €100m.

The company, which floated on Spain’s BME Growth stock market in July, bought Spanish advertising agences Apache and China during 2021, alongside Mexican data-driven creative firm Beso. Its headcount following the acquisitions rose by almost 40 per cent to just under 1,000.

LLYC debuted on BME Growth with a market capitalisation of €109m. Since flotation, it has attracted more than 1,300 retail and institutional investors.

José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and chairman of LLYC, said: “2021 was a very positive year for the firm. It was marked by the growth and digital transformation of the business. The launch on BME Growth and the incorporation of Apache, China and Beso have allowed us to take a step forward in our technological and creative capacity and competitiveness. Nothing would be possible without the efforts of the team of professionals we have in our clear commitment to talent and the trust our clients place in us.”

LLYC, which has offices across Europe and the Americas, won 128 national and international awards and recognitions in 2021, which was a new record. This includes Best Agency in Europe (outside UK) at the PRWeek Global Awards.