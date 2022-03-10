Blog

Should brands avoid celebrating International Women’s Day?

Many are quick to shine a light on brands’ hypocrisy if they participate, said Brandwatch comms head Kellan Terry.

Added 48 minutes ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Do brands really need to create campaigns around International Women’s Day?

The day is meant to celebrate women's achievements and increasing visibility, while calling out inequality. And this year, the day’s theme was #BreakTheBias.

Some examples of brands that chimed in: Twitter launched a page on its Community platform dedicated to women-led NFT projects; Infiniti launched a campaign in partnership with the navigation app Waze to elevate the presence of female-centered landmarks in 14 cities across North America; Instacart is allocating $1 million to support women-owned food and beverage brands advertising on the company’s website and app; and Spotify released its With Love campaign, which centers around three podcast playlists that feature 24 women sharing their stories with other women. 

International Women’s Day was mentioned more than 3 million times this week online, across blogs, forums, public social media pages and online news sources, according to data from social media monitoring company Brandwatch. 

In terms of handle mention volume, Proton and XT.com were among the few brands that stood out amid the IWD conversation on social media.

Another popular account was the Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) that published public gender pay gap data around organizations mentioning IWD, found Brandwatch.

“It’s extremely difficult for brands to contribute meaningfully to conversations such as these, and many are quick to shine a light on their hypocrisy if they do so,” said Kellan Terry, head of comms and PR for Brandwatch.

With this in mind, has International Women’s Day merely become a day for brands to create performative, shallow campaigns with no backing? Or is it important for brands to use the day to show how they support women in their organizations and worldwide?

Lessons from an online war

The PR Week: 3.10.2022 - Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty

Women are exhausted, isolated and burned out: Berlin Cameron study

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Edelman Trust Barometer: Trust in healthcare plummeted amid pandemic

Bully Pulpit Interactive hires Carahna Magwood as creative director

How Dr. Evil ended up in General Motors’ Super Bowl LVI spot

