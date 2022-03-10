Should brands avoid celebrating International Women’s Day?

Do brands really need to create campaigns around International Women’s Day?

The day is meant to celebrate women's achievements and increasing visibility, while calling out inequality. And this year, the day’s theme was #BreakTheBias.

Some examples of brands that chimed in: Twitter launched a page on its Community platform dedicated to women-led NFT projects; Infiniti launched a campaign in partnership with the navigation app Waze to elevate the presence of female-centered landmarks in 14 cities across North America; Instacart is allocating $1 million to support women-owned food and beverage brands advertising on the company’s website and app; and Spotify released its With Love campaign, which centers around three podcast playlists that feature 24 women sharing their stories with other women.

International Women’s Day was mentioned more than 3 million times this week online, across blogs, forums, public social media pages and online news sources, according to data from social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

In terms of handle mention volume, Proton and XT.com were among the few brands that stood out amid the IWD conversation on social media.

To celebrate #InternationalWomensDay at Proton...



..we have some NFT flowers for you...



✅ Follow @ProtonXPR on Twitter

�� ReTweet this Tweet

⚛️ Comment your #Proton @ name



Oh, they're also free, and we'll airdrop them at the end of this week!



⚛️���� pic.twitter.com/jY6Ycbyvu8 — Proton Blockchain | $XPR ⚛️ (@ProtonXPR) March 8, 2022

Another popular account was the Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) that published public gender pay gap data around organizations mentioning IWD, found Brandwatch.

“It’s extremely difficult for brands to contribute meaningfully to conversations such as these, and many are quick to shine a light on their hypocrisy if they do so,” said Kellan Terry, head of comms and PR for Brandwatch.

With this in mind, has International Women’s Day merely become a day for brands to create performative, shallow campaigns with no backing? Or is it important for brands to use the day to show how they support women in their organizations and worldwide?