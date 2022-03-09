Marina Maher Communications names Diana Farina group SVP of client excellence

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has appointed Diana Farina group SVP of client excellence.

Farina's main responsibilities in the newly created position include evolving MMC's client experience through innovation of team design and work agility—something the agency's clients have been craving. She will report to Ivette Sanz Osso, MD and business strategist, according to a MMC statement.

Farina was not immediately available for comment.

In the last year, MMC has had prospective clients ask for a more business-first approach to their design and experience teams, with tailor-made flexibility for efficiency and value creation, according to the agency.

Farina's appointment comes on the heels of several new hires and agency assignments in healthcare, consumer wellness and scientific communications. In January, MMC appointed Joshua Wu as SVP of performance analytics.

Farina joins MMC from WPP, where she was SVP of global integration and operations for the holding company's Team Pfizer.

Farina also spent time in leadership roles at Young & Rubicam Group, Evoke Interaction and Digitas Health.