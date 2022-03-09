The PR Week: 3.10.2022 - Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and associate editor Diana Bradley are joined by Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty's VP of PR.

Podcast topics:

- Ziesemer talks about joining Ulta Beauty at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a career on the agency side, how the pandemic impacted the beauty retail industry, how cosmetics consumers changed their behavior working from home, Ulta's DE&I work and more.

- The latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war and how brands are reacting, from increased support for Ukraine to ending operations in Russia entirely;

- Discussing International Women’s Day, brand activations and how organizations can put their money where their mouths are;

- Reacting to an op-ed by Dark Horses exec Melissa Robertson on PRWeek calling for an end to the stigmatization surrounding menopause;

- Evaluating Stagwell’s 2021 financial reports after another turbulent year;

- What is the future of work in a post-COVID world? PRWeek’s March-April issue profiled leaders at Glassdoor, LiquidSpace and Unispace to gauge how the industry is still evolving and being disrupted regarding in-person, remote and hybrid work.