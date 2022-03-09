Audio

The PR Week: 3.10.2022 - Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty

Ziesemer talks about starting a client-side job at the start of COVID-19, consumer trends, Ulta's DE&I work and more.

by Steve Barrett & Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and associate editor Diana Bradley are joined by Eileen Ziesemer, Ulta Beauty's VP of PR.

Podcast topics:

- Ziesemer talks about joining Ulta Beauty at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a career on the agency side, how the pandemic impacted the beauty retail industry, how cosmetics consumers changed their behavior working from home, Ulta's DE&I work and more. 

- The latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war and how brands are reacting, from increased support for Ukraine to ending operations in Russia entirely;

- Discussing International Women’s Day, brand activations and how organizations can put their money where their mouths are;

- Reacting to an op-ed by Dark Horses exec Melissa Robertson on PRWeek calling for an end to the stigmatization surrounding menopause;

- Evaluating Stagwell’s 2021 financial reports after another turbulent year;

- What is the future of work in a post-COVID world? PRWeek’s March-April issue profiled leaders at GlassdoorLiquidSpace and Unispace to gauge how the industry is still evolving and being disrupted regarding in-person, remote and hybrid work.

