Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all operations' in Russia

Unilever and McDonald’s, two of the world’s biggest advertisers, have joined a growing wave of international businesses that have halted some or all of their activities in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have also suspended some or all of their business activity in Russia, with PepsiCo specifically stating that it is stopping "all advertising and promotional activities" in the country.

Unilever, the UK-based consumer goods giant, is suspending all imports and exports of products into and out of Russia and halting “all media and advertising spend”, although it will continue to allow “the supply of everyday food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country."

McDonald’s said it has decided to “temporarily close all of our restaurants” and pause all of its operations, which will affect “hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand."

It is thought that will include a suspension of advertising, although the statement from McDonald’s did not explicitly mention it.

In a letter originally sent out to PepsiCo associates, PepsiCo chief executive Ramon Laguarta announced that the company had suspended the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and its other global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda.

He added that it will also be suspending “capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities” in Russia.

However, Laguarta said that PepsiCo will continue to offer its other products in Russia, including “daily essentials” such as milk, baby formula and baby food.

Additionally, Starbucks has stated that it has suspended “all business activity” in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products.

Meanwhile, following growing calls for a boycott of the business, Coca Cola said in a brief statement: "The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it is suspending its business in Russia.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve."

Alan Jope, the chief executive of Unilever, which is one of the world’s top three advertisers, said: “We continue to condemn the war in Ukraine as a brutal and senseless act by the Russian state.

“Our business operations in Ukraine have stopped and we are now fully focused on ensuring the safety of our Ukrainian employees and their families, including helping with their evacuation where necessary, and providing additional financial support. We have also committed to donate €5m of essential Unilever products to the humanitarian relief effort.

“We have suspended all imports and exports of our products into and out of Russia, and we will stop all media and advertising spend. We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia.

“We will continue to supply our everyday essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country. We will keep this under close review. We join calls for an end to this war and hope that peace, human rights, and the international rule of law will prevail.”

Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s, said: “The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a system, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace. Our number one priority from the start of this crisis has been – and will remain – our people.

“The company has provided immediate financial support to our team in Ukraine. We are continuing to pay full salaries for our Ukrainian employees and have donated $5m to our Employee Assistance Fund, and continue to support relief efforts led by the International Red Cross in the region. We have been overwhelmed by the offers of support across the system and thank you for your generous contributions to date.”

He added: “In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand. And we serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s. In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.

“At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine. Years ago, when confronted with his own difficult decision, Fred Turner explained his approach quite simply: 'Do the right thing.' That philosophy is enshrined as one of our five guiding values, and there are countless examples over the years of McDonald’s Corporation living up to Fred’s simple ideal. Today, is also one of those days.

“Working closely in consultation with our chairman, Rick Hernandez, and the rest of McDonald’s board of directors over the last week, McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market. We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia. This includes salary continuation for all McDonald’s employees in Russia.”

PepsiCo’s Laguarta said: “By continuing to operate [in Russia], we will also continue to support the livelihoods of our 20,000 Russian associates and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers in our supply chain as they face significant challenges and uncertainty ahead.

“Our first priority continues to be the safety and security of our fellow Ukrainian associates. We suspended operations in Ukraine to enable our associates to seek safety for themselves and their families, and our dedicated crisis teams in the sector and region continue to closely monitor developments in real time.”

He continued: “We are also continuing to provide aid on the ground to assist Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries. Our business has donated food, milk and refrigerators to relief organisations, and we’re ramping up production of foods and beverages in neighbouring countries to meet the increased need.”

Starbucks president and CEO, Kevin Johnson, said: “Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood.

“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency.”

Many other international companies are temporarily suspending activities in Russia. WPP, which has a major relationship with Unilever, announced on Friday it was shutting down operations in Russia in a permanent move.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.