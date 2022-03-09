Truescope discloses $6.2 million funding round

Communications technology platform Truescope has announced a $6.2 million seed capital funding round.

The Australia-based company is planning to use this injection of capital to fund an expansion into North America, including hiring a leadership team and growing its engineering and product development capabilities.

The seed round was led by Australian-based venture capital firm Investible, which has also backed brands like Canva, Headspace, and Mosaic. Investible was joined by Jelix Ventures and an undisclosed number of private investors.

Truescope was founded by industry veterans John Croll and Michael Bade, who previously jointly founded and sold Media Monitors. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence, aiming to make media analytics and reporting more straightforward. It offers media intelligence, insights and reporting drawing on media content to help users make better, more informed decisions.

With this expansion, Truescope will operate across much of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, with plans for North America.