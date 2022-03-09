News

Truescope discloses $6.2 million funding round

The company plans to use the cash injection to expand into North America.

by Natasha Bach / Added 4 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Communications technology platform Truescope has announced a $6.2 million seed capital funding round.

The Australia-based company is planning to use this injection of capital to fund an expansion into North America, including hiring a leadership team and growing its engineering and product development capabilities.

The seed round was led by Australian-based venture capital firm Investible, which has also backed brands like Canva, Headspace, and Mosaic. Investible was joined by Jelix Ventures and an undisclosed number of private investors.

Truescope was founded by industry veterans John Croll and Michael Bade, who previously jointly founded and sold Media Monitors. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence, aiming to make media analytics and reporting more straightforward. It offers media intelligence, insights and reporting drawing on media content to help users make better, more informed decisions.

With this expansion, Truescope will operate across much of Asia, Australia and New Zealand, with plans for North America.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Agencies: 8.5% increase in staff numbers underlines the speed of the advertising recovery.

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

Unilever and McDonald's are among the most recent companies to exit Russia. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all operations' in Russia

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Truescope discloses $6.2 million funding round

Coffee Break with Michael Ramlet, cofounder and CEO, Morning Consult

Coffee Break with Michael Ramlet, cofounder and CEO, Morning Consult

Covered California turned to phone banks and virtual tours to boost enrollment. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

No bus tour? No problem. How Covered California got its enrollment message out during COVID

Normalizing the menopause conversation is the ending of utterly pointless stigma

Normalizing the menopause conversation is the ending of utterly pointless stigma

The Colon Cancer Coalition sets off on its Mission to Uranus

The Colon Cancer Coalition sets off on its Mission to Uranus

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

(Credit: Getty Images)

Are McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and KFC right to exit Russia?

Unispace CMO Marjorie McCarthy says the office isn’t dead, it’s more important than ever

Unispace CMO Marjorie McCarthy says the office isn’t dead, it’s more important than ever