Movers & Shakers: Nissan, Edelman, Think HQ, and more

Nissan promotes Lavanya Wadgaonkar (pictured above) as VP, global communications for Nissan, a step up from her position as general manager & head, global corporate communications. In this new role, she will lead all of Nissan's communications including building the company's reputation globally, engaging internal and external audience, and driving sustainability communications. She will continue to report to Sadayuki Hamaguchi, corporate VP, global communications.

Edelman appointed John Koay, formerly executive creative director at Ogilvy in Hong Kong, as regional ECD covering Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand. He has over 17 years of experience and has produced work for KFC, Pizza Hut, Nike, Toyota, Panasonic, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Nestle, Kellogg’s, Johnson & Johnson and Heineken. He will report to Tim Green, Edelman’s chief creative officer for Asia-Pacific.

Integrated communications agency Think HQ expanded its offering to include experiential capabilities and appointed Emma Keatch as events and activations lead, a newly created role. She has 20 years of experience spanning events, brand activations, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and marketing, including with L’Oreal and Priceline. She has also worked as a senior advisor on major events to Victoria’s Department of Education and Training. Keatch has hired Hayley Mitchell as events and activations manager. Mitchell has carried out events including Royal Croquet Club and The Fitzroy Mills Market, and with her own business, REDTape, produced bespoke events for brands including Mecca, Haagen-Dazs, Nike, Brown Brothers and Mercedes Benz.

Red Havas Sydney appointed Kelly Lane as group account director, Sally Heydon as senior account director and Mauricio Ruiz as senior publicist. Lane joins from NBN, where she was external communications manager, which followed a stint at Weber Shandwick, where she was most recently vice president and client relationship lead. Heydon has been senior account director for Finchco Agency and Adhesive in Sydney, and held account-focused roles in London, with both Engine Mischief and Palm PR. Ruiz joins from Sydney-based senior publicist and communications roles at TMC PR and EVH. Prior to that, he worked as a communications consultant and event manager with KCD in New York and Mexico.

PR agency Uniquecorn Strategies has been appointed as the retained agency to provide traditional and digital PR support to M88 Mansion, an online casino. The agency also reported a number of recent wins including year-long retainer partnerships with cybersecurity testing platform Secuna and the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association; project-based clients including Denmark-based virtual collaboration platform Butter and UK-based virtual event platform Tevent; and a renewal of a year-long contract from CloudSwyft Global Systems, an education-technology businesses.