Vetted acquired by media monitoring firm ITK Information Services

DENVER: Media sourcing platform Vetted has been acquired by ITK Information Services, the PR holding company for media monitoring software company Report Mule.

Vetted was founded at the end of 2020 by CEO Jon Amar. The platform connects journalists with verified experts across fields. The company’s customers include Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, SAP, LendingTree, American Society of Interior Designers and American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

As part of the acquisition, Vetted will continue to operate with uninterrupted service. Amar will move into an advisory role and Vetted will be led by ITK CEO Christophe Abiragi.

Amar decided to seek an acquisition partner after realizing Vetted's success hinged on the company surrounding itself with people who believed in its mission and could add to the company's momentum with their tech PR experience.

Over the course of six months, Amar met with potential suitors before hitting it off with Abiragi.

"Not only was the trust there, but he also completely understood our short- and long-term vision for the company," Amar said, adding that he didn't want to sell to a company that would slow Vetted's momentum or break the company up. "Christophe was committed, from day one, to carrying the torch and bringing his unique energy into it."

With the acquisition, Vetted will have access to ITK's team of PR and media analysts that create custom monitoring and reporting services, including corporate daily media briefs and monthly and quarterly reports that measure KPIs.

"ITK has been in business for more than 20 years, so they have very strong connections to the media world and to world class companies and industry experts," Amar said. "We're hopeful that this acquisition will allow us to reach an intentional form of critical mass — a healthy, useful ratio of journalists to experts — that results in higher-quality and more diverse experts being quoted in a transparent way within mainstream and industry media outlets."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; the company had not raised outside funds prior to the acquisition.