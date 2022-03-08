How 13 PR agencies are celebrating International Women's Day

PR agencies are celebrating their female staffers on International Women's Day with the #BreakTheBias theme.

The PR workforce is mostly made up of women. Even so, there remains a gender pay gap between men and women in the industry. The 2022 PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey found that men in the industry made 24% more than women last year. That’s an improvement over 2020, when men made 30.4% more than women.

Here’s how PR agencies are making sure the women who work for them — and even those who don’t — know they are appreciated and seen as equals.

Edelman

On this International Women's Day, we are working with @RESCUEorg and @save_children to help displaced women, families and children in Ukraine receive life-saving assistance that is urgently needed. Join us in support of these relief efforts: https://t.co/hgROzRlMRg #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/QOgnGG5bcl — Edelman (@EdelmanPR) March 8, 2022

BCW

BCW is proud to celebrate International Women's Day with our client the @worldwomanfund, a global organization on a mission to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Tune in today for World Women Hour's event at 1 PM EST on Meta at https://t.co/hAxCeK6Nut — BCW Global (@BCWGlobal) March 8, 2022

Inkhouse

It’s time that companies put real policies in place to support and protect all women of all races, including trans women, and the many types of families who support them. #BreakTheBias #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/jFfTlzskzJ — Inkhouse (@InkHousePR) March 8, 2022

Porter Novelli

On this year’s International Women’s Day, we are celebrating all of the inspirational women around the world who are #BreakingTheBias and reiterating our commitment to supporting women’s equality not just on this day or in this month, but throughout the year.#IWD2022 #IWD pic.twitter.com/tJ6ieBlfKa — Porter Novelli (@porternovelli) March 8, 2022

Havas Formula

Today on #InternationalWomensDay, we stand in support of the women of Ukraine, while also leveraging the month to learn, reflect, and recognize the amazing #WomenAtHavas. Join us all month long (@havas) as we share their work, passions, and stories. #HavasAllIn pic.twitter.com/k18ED9JYOs — Havas Formula (@HavasFormula) March 8, 2022

Ruder Finn

This #InternationalWomensDay we celebrate the achievements of our women leadership across the globe.



Thank you for helping our business grow and bringing unique perspectives to the table. #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/5vK0pSGP6T — Ruder Finn (@RuderFinn) March 8, 2022

WE

Today on #InternationalWomensDay, we stand in support of the women of Ukraine, while also leveraging the month to learn, reflect, and recognize the amazing #WomenAtHavas. Join us all month long (@havas) as we share their work, passions, and stories. #HavasAllIn pic.twitter.com/k18ED9JYOs — Havas Formula (@HavasFormula) March 8, 2022

We all have a role in #BreakingTheBias. We recognize the importance of women having a voice and a seat at the table to ensure they are empowered and their rights are upheld.



We celebrate Bias Breakers in the WE Network, like Celest Lim, Carmen Alt and Kimberly Ellison-Taylor. pic.twitter.com/kbnmNPq4K2 — WE Communications (@WEcomms) March 8, 2022

APCO Worldwide

As society continues to move the needle forward for women, I am proud of the opportunities APCO provides to all employees, and on a day like today, especially women – @MargeryKraus on #IWD2022. #EqualEverywhere #IWD pic.twitter.com/59pzb6XvWM — APCO Worldwide (@apcoworldwide) March 8, 2022

Omnicom Group

This month & year-round, we seek to #BreakTheBias by empowering women and recognizing the richness and intersectionality within this community. https://t.co/kgyYvC4CJO pic.twitter.com/ATBtoa4VOr — Omnicom Group (@Omnicom) March 8, 2022

Sparkpr

Happy International Women's Day! Today, we’re celebrating the accomplishments of so many women around the world and especially all of our amazing staff. We couldn't be where we are today without you. ♀️ #internationalwomensday #BreakTheBias #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/gxJHERg1PO — Sparkpr (@sparkpr) March 8, 2022

Padilla

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! In honor of #IWD2022 and this year's theme #BreakTheBias, we connected with female colleagues across Padilla’s family of brands for a quick Q&A. Read more on The Buzz Bin. https://t.co/2vf6fotJHz pic.twitter.com/5bOZG68Yv7 — Padilla (@Padilla_Comm) March 8, 2022

Ketchum

What does #BreakTheBias look like?



Ketchum designers and creatives from around the globe share their answers in recognition of #IWD2022.

https://t.co/Jco1rg8DDC — Ketchum (@KetchumPR) March 8, 2022

Real Chemistry