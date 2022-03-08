Muck Rack names Linda Zebian director of communications

NEW YORK: Earned media management platform Muck Rack has hired Linda Zebian as its first director of communications.

Zebian will be responsible for defining Muck Rack’s internal and external communications strategy, including messages, issues management, media relations and employee communications.

She has joined Muck Rack from The New York Times, where she worked for a decade in communications positions, responsible for creating and executing communications strategies for the business side of the publication.

Zebian has also served as communications associate at Consumer Reports and as a conference content manager and associate editor at Folio. She also worked at lifestyle PR agency Images & Details.

Muck Rack helps PR and comms professionals find journalists, monitor news and generate coverage of their stories through its Public Relations Management platform. Journalists can also use Muck Rack to showcase their work.

Muck Rack expanded the capabilities of PRM last year. It also partnered with LexisNexis to provide access to the print editions of publications and expanded its database to include newsletter authors.