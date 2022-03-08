News

Muck Rack names Linda Zebian director of communications

Zebian will be responsible for defining Muck Rack’s internal and external communications strategy.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Earned media management platform Muck Rack has hired Linda Zebian as its first director of communications.  

Zebian will be responsible for defining Muck Rack’s internal and external communications strategy, including messages, issues management, media relations and employee communications.

She has joined Muck Rack from The New York Times, where she worked for a decade in communications positions, responsible for creating and executing communications strategies for the business side of the publication. 

Zebian has also served as communications associate at Consumer Reports and as a conference content manager and associate editor at Folio. She also worked at lifestyle PR agency Images & Details. 

Muck Rack helps PR and comms professionals find journalists, monitor news and generate coverage of their stories through its Public Relations Management platform. Journalists can also use Muck Rack to showcase their work.

Muck Rack expanded the capabilities of PRM last year. It also partnered with LexisNexis to provide access to the print editions of publications and expanded its database to include newsletter authors.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Muck Rack names Linda Zebian director of communications

(Geraint Rowland Photography/Getty Images)

Speak out or keep schtum – what should corporate comms do about Russia?

Kraus: Founded APCO as a one-woman shop in 1984.

APCO Worldwide launches Encore program to support women reentering the workforce

Wingfield joins Unity from Weber Shandwick.

Weber Shandwick's Tai Wingfield joins Unity as global inclusion lead

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Falkowski joined D1A in 2015.

Day One Agency promotes Jamie Falkowski to chief creative officer

Saez worked on Capitol Hill before joining the Biden campaign.

SKDK snaps up former Biden White House director of broadcast media

LiquidSpace CEO Mark Gilbreath on the hybrid work debate

LiquidSpace CEO Mark Gilbreath on the hybrid work debate

Propel's Aaron Friedman and dog Maggie help to locate missing people

Propel's Aaron Friedman and dog Maggie help to locate missing people

Weber wants employees in the office twice a week starting in May. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Weber Shandwick plots May return to the office