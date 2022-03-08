Powerscourt hires former Telegraph economics editor

Powerscourt said Russ Lynch (pictured) will provide strategic advice and support to clients across the business. His 20-year career in journalism has included stints as deputy City editor at the Evening Standard. He also worked for the Press Association and Construction News.

The appointment comes as Powerscourt revealed that it delivered a “second consecutive year of record growth” in 2021, with revenue up 18.4 per cent to £13.5m.

Steve Marinker, partner and head of campaigns at Powerscourt, said: “Russ is the latest in a string of first-rate appointments at Powerscourt. He brings senior experience straight from the newsroom and we are very glad to have such a talented individual join the team. He will be invaluable to our clients and their understanding of the way the modern media is evolving.”

Lynch said: “Powerscourt represents a tremendous opportunity. From a journalist’s perspective, they have always stood head and shoulders above other agencies in their dealings with, and understanding of, the media, which made them an obvious choice when I was considering the move into communications. I’m very much looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience and working across the business to support our wide range of clients.”

In January, Powerscourt announced it had made four senior appointments in its tech, media and telecoms team following client wins in the division.

Other hires at the London-based agency include Leighton Barnish, who joined in December as head of sustainability. Among other appointments in 2021 were two directors to head its healthcare and special situations practices. Powerscourt also created a public affairs division and promoted former political journalist Mark Leftly to run the practice.

The agency was founded in 2004 by Godson, a former business editor of The Sunday Times and director of corporate affairs EMEA at Goldman Sachs.