APCO Worldwide launches Encore program to support women reentering the workforce

WASHINGTON: Timed for International Women's Day, APCO Worldwide is launching the APCO Encore program to support women caregivers who are re-entering the workforce.

APCO Encore comes as a response to the exodus of women who are caregivers from the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to more job losses among women than among men, with the International Monetary Fund describing the COVID-19 “shecession” as “the employment penalty of taking care of young children.”

Founded as a one-woman operation by executive chairman Margery Kraus in 1984, APCO said it is providing opportunities for women looking to come back to a professional services job.

"Many of these women left the workforce in the prime of their careers to take care of aging parents or younger children," Kraus told PRWeek, adding that finding ways to re-engage these women is a win-win situation. "Women can find meaningful work and APCO will benefit from the hard work and experience of some fantastic women."

The new pilot program, managed by APCO director Leanne High, will include more flexible schedules that meet participants' needs as well as training and re-skilling opportunities to facilitate a return to the workforce.

The pilot program has opened five positions that can be filled by Encore recruits, including global mobility specialist, resource manager, media relations specialist, content writer and project manager.

These roles can be full-time or part-time. APCO will determine the areas and level of training for each employee by looking at their professional interests, learning objectives and family commitments.

Participants will also be assigned an APCO mentor to help support their onboarding. The firm is promoting the program among APCO alumni but it is not exclusive to those with prior experience at the agency.