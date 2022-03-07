Weber Shandwick plots May return to the office

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has set a target date for North America employees to return to the office: Monday, May 2.

The Interpublic Group agency, the world's second-largest PR firm by revenue, plans to move to a hybrid work schedule with three days in the office and two remote, according to an internal memo obtained by PRWeek. The new policy will allow employees flexibility to work with the agency's teams to meet individual needs.

In the memo, Weber Shandwick North America president Joy Farber Kolo acknowledges that the transition will be complex, with some raring for in-office work and others more hesitant.

"This is about collective ambition to ensure we’re generating the energy, inspiration and innovation that is so central to who we are and what we do balanced with autonomy that recognizes our commitments to one another and our clients," Kolo said. "It is not about tight regulations and attendance taking."

Kolo encouraged staff to ease into in-person meetings with teams and clients in the coming weeks in preparation for the shift to hybrid.

The hybrid policy applies only to Weber and not parent company IPG, which already mandated proof of vaccination or regular testing for employees to return to the office.

The RTO update comes as cities and states roll back COVID-19 restrictions and mandates amid plummeting virus positivity numbers.