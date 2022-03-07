Weber Shandwick's Tai Wingfield joins Unity as global inclusion lead

WASHINGTON: Weber Shandwick's Tai Wingfield has joined 3D world-building platform Unity as the company's global inclusion lead.

Wingfield will be responsible for developing Unity's diversity, equity and inclusion practice and company culture, as well as embedding inclusion into every aspect of the company's work. She will be based in Washington, DC, and report to Unity chief people officer Scott Pitasky.

Wingfield said she sees DEI as a business imperative and was drawn to Unity through its mission of democratizing technology.

"That is so core to the work of diversity, equity and inclusion, to create opportunities for all," she said. "[DEI] is at the heart of how organizations will successfully be able to innovate and attract new customers, users and talent."

Wingfield has joined Unity from Weber Shandwick, where she spent five years leading the agency's DEI offering and was EVP in its United Minds offering. The firm is not directly replacing her.

“Tai has been a tremendous leader of our consulting work in the DEI space. We are grateful for all she has done to grow this practice and we are committed to building and expanding on our work in this area,” said Kate Bullinger, CEO of United Minds, via email. “She will certainly be missed – and we wish her continued success in her new role.”

Before the Interpublic Group agency, Wingfield was SVP of communications for diversity think-tank the Center for Talent Innovation, where she developed communications strategy and drove earned and owned media for the organization.

She also previously worked in Edelman's business and social purpose practice, overseeing strategy for diversity and CSR initiatives for brands such as De Beers, Microsoft Retail and Walmart.

Wingfield said she sees her jump to an in-house role as a way to marry her DEI work and communications experience with the vision of one company.

"I wanted to be more on the practitioner side from a diversity and inclusion space versus consulting and communications," she said. "Now I can take all of [my experience], create something for one organization and really be at the helm of seeing it through."

Unity posted $315.9 million in revenue in Q4 2021, up 43% from the same period of last year. The company develops software to create, run and monetize interactive 2D and 3D content for mobile devices, PCs, consoles and AR and VR devices.