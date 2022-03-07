SKDK snaps up former Biden White House director of broadcast media

WASHINGTON: SKDK has hired Mariel Sáez as SVP of public affairs in its Washington, DC, office.

Reporting to partner Jill Zuckman, Sáez will work across the firm to support public affairs and corporate clients, SKDK said in a statement. An agency representative told PRWeek that Sáez is not replacing anyone.

She is joining SKDK, which advised the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, from the Biden White House communications team, where she served as director of broadcast media. Sáez was the point person for more than 2,700 interviews with administration officials as Biden addressed COVID-19, the economic recovery and legislative efforts, according to CNN. Sáez was deputy communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and women's media director for the Biden-Harris campaign.

For more than a decade, Sáez worked on Capitol Hill for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, serving in roles including deputy communications director. She served as Hoyer’s spokeswoman, helped to communicate the House legislative agenda and coordinate the messaging strategy for the House Democratic Caucus and provided strategic and crisis communications advice.

SKDK has offices in Washington, DC; New York; Los Angeles and Albany, New York.