FTI Consulting names Dan Hunter as Americas head of financial services

Hunter will lead a multidisciplinary team that guides clients through the regulatory landscape.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has appointed Dan Hunter as senior MD and Americas head of the financial services practice within the firm's strategic communications segment. 

Hunter will work to grow the strategic communications sector, leading a multidisciplinary team as it advises clients through financial regulations and enforcement actions, litigation threats and economic and competitive challenges, the agency said in a statement.

He plans to use his almost two decades of banking and financial services sector experience to help FTI's clients navigate the threats and opportunities in the confluence of geopolitical and domestic regulatory and policy shifts, he said in a statement. 

Hunter will be based in New York and will report to Brian Kennedy, head of strategic communications for the Americas. 

Hunter has joined FTI from Deutsche Bank, where he was head of corporate communications for the Americas and the global investment bank. Hunter was also an MD at Prosek Partners in New York, where he handled the crisis and issues management practice and financial services team. Hunter also spent almost a decade at Barclays in London, where he led external communications for investment and corporate banking, wealth management and consumer banking. 

FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit posted a 15% revenue increase in Q4 2021 to $69.9 million.

