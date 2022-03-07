Day One Agency promotes Jamie Falkowski to chief creative officer

NEW YORK: Day One Agency has promoted Jamie Falkowski from MD to chief creative officer and partner, effective on Tuesday.

Falkowski will continue to report to Day One Agency cofounder and CEO Josh Rosenberg. The agency will not replace Falkowski as MD.

In the newly created role, Falkowski will lead the agency’s integrated creative team across its offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, with a focus on investing in creativity, recruiting and honing the creative storytelling process.

“I have been overseeing our entire creative process and thinking about how creativity sits across everything we do,” said Falkowski. “As we were looking at where we are growing and how the world has shifted in the last couple years, it is more important to have creative thinking in the middle of all of our work.”

Day One Agency, founded in 2014, has a “Shape, Share, Fuel” approach to storytelling, with the belief that people do not share “content,” they share “stories.” The firm has respective Shape, Share and Fuel teams, each focused on different parts of the client story.

“My primary focus is on our Shape and Fuel teams,” said Falkowski. “The Shape team is 25 people, and we have 20 people on the Fuel team; we have 10 open roles.”

Falkowski joined Day One in 2015, and has spearheaded campaigns for clients such as Nike, American Express, Chipotle, Meta, Ferrara, Walmart and Beam Suntory. As the media landscape shifted to more video storytelling, he helped to adapt the firm to offer more production services and launched Day One Studios with new hires and expanded capabilities.