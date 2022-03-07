Greentarget hires Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Smith to lead content, editorial strategy

NEW YORK: Greentarget has hired former Wall Street Journal reporter Jennifer Smith as director of content and editorial strategy.

She will lead the content team at Greentarget, a PR firm focused on professional services firms, and will be based in the agency’s New York office, reporting to EVP Laura Miller.

Smith is replacing Brandon Copple, who led the b-to-b firm’s content and publishing practice since 2015. Copple, also a veteran journalist, left Greentarget in June 2021 to join Descript as director of content marketing.

“[Copple] helped us confirm that there’s a need among our clients for corporate journalism and figured out all the ways to bring that to life,” said a Greentarget spokesperson. “[Smith] is moving the ball forward with everything she’s learned covering two major beats at The Wall Street Journal.”

Smith joined The Wall Street Journal in 2011 and spent three years covering the legal profession before reporting on culture and later logistics and supply chain. Earlier in her career, she was a reporter at Newsday on Long Island and an adjunct professor at the City University of New York’s graduate school of journalism.

Greentarget’s content and editorial team has capabilities that include content strategy development, primary research reporting, op-ed campaigns, bylined articles, podcasts, audio storytelling and digital magazines.

Greentarget, founded in 2005, has a team of 60-plus employees in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London.