Propel's Aaron Friedman and dog Maggie help to locate missing people

There is never a moment that Maggie, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, is not by the side of her owner, Propel's VP of marketing Aaron Friedman.

Since Maggie was seven weeks old, Friedman has trained her to become part of a volunteer search and rescue unit in Israel, where they live. The duo often spends weekends searching for missing people and have become a pillar of their community.

"Maggie is like another child in our family, and I have five kids," Friedman says.

Here's how Maggie became part of the Friedman family and adjusted to life during the pandemic, while saving people across Israel.

How did you get into search and rescue?

I was looking for a way to give back to the community and give back to the country, and I heard about this search and rescue organization (Friedman declined to name it). I knew someone who did this, and his dog had just had a litter of puppies that they were raising to do search and rescue, so I got one: Maggie. And she's been with me ever since. We trained like crazy for the first seven or eight months to get where we are today.

Tell me about the typical assignments you get.

It runs the gamut, the type of people we're searching for. It could be someone with a mental illness or people that have disabilities or elderly people who wander out of nursing homes. Even in my own community, there was a time a kid wandered off from the park and my wife told me to take Maggie even without her equipment. So I brought Maggie over to the stroller, and she took off into the bushes, leading me on this crazy path. She pulls up short and someone is holding the kid, bringing him back up out of the forest. I took that as a win.

Do you and Maggie always get wins?

Unfortunately, we do search for people with mental illness who get depressed and suicidal, so time is of the essence. A dog's sense of smell is 60 times greater than ours and she can cover a field faster than 10 people can, but we do have cases where we find someone and they're not alive. It still brings comfort to the families being able to return the person who went missing. When that happens, we will do a little practice search with Maggie right after, where another volunteer will go hide so she stays motivated and feels like she got a reward.

I've also trained Maggie for therapy work because she has a calmer temperament. She's not a golden retriever, so you still have to watch her. But if I take her to an old age home, she's very calm around the elderly and lets them pet her. I will do tricks with her including some acrobatics, but if she sees the tennis balls on the bottom of their walker, I have to be stern because we don't want any accidents.

How has the pandemic changed your relationship with Maggie?

COVID-19 was the best thing that could have possibly happened to her because before that, I was going to my office every day. Then COVID-19 happened and she's like, "Why am I seeing you all the time?" But she sits quietly behind me while I work from home, and my colleagues all know who she is now. The amount of rescues we go on have also died down a bit, and we're starting to rebuild our local chapter of the search and rescue organization, so we're not driving two hours for an extended search.

Is it all work and no play?

I got Maggie to do search and rescue, but I realized that these dogs can sometimes not be great family dogs. At the time, my wife was pregnant with our fifth kid and we were going to be in this weird situation where we had a new puppy baby and a baby baby. How was that going to go? So we took care to integrate Maggie with the family and with the kids. She's become an amazing, protective family dog, a very loving family dog. The most successful search and rescue teams are the ones that have the best bonds. Maggie is my best friend by all accounts. But when I put on her vest and harness, she's like, "Alright, let's do this."