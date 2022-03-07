Russian PR agency Cros suspended from Public Relations Global Network

Cros – which was founded in 1995 and has about 150 employees in its Moscow headquarters – is one of more than 50 agency members of the PRGN, accounting for about 1,000 comms professionals across the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas regions.

The firm works across pharma, public affairs and corporate comms clients, and was the official PR supplier for the Sochi 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Following discussions among its executive committee, the PRGN decided to suspend Cros from its network, said Sara Pearson, the group’s regional vice-president for EMEA and founder of integrated communications agency Spider in London.

The PRGN told PRWeek that the “subject of suspending a longstanding member of the network was the subject of a great deal of debate on the likely impact of such a decision for that agency”.

“The consensus was that it would be inappropriate for PRGN to continue its association with Cros until such time as the actions of the Russian government meet the standards of the international community,” it added.

The suspension follows PRGN’s response to the invasion of Ukraine, when its executive committee condemned the attacks and issued a statement of solidarity with both the Ukrainian people and Russian private citizens who do not support their government’s actions.

“This situation transcends personal or professional considerations,” Pearson told PRWeek.

“It is our moral duty to stand up and make our voices heard.”

Cros has been contacted for comment.

The PRGN’s move is the latest action by the marcomms community in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after WPP announced it was closing its operations in the country, affecting almost 1,400 staff.