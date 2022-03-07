Rud Pedersen adds Latvian agency group

Vilands Associates operates sister consultancies VA Communications and VA Government, with 25 employees in Riga working in strategic comms, marketing, crisis comms and public affairs. The group generated revenue of €2m in 2021 and recently developed a sustainability consulting practice called VA Purpose.

Rud Pedersen has previously worked with Vilands Associates on shared projects. Under the new deal, Rud Pedersen Group will become a minority owner of VA Communications and VA Government. The cosultancies will officially join the Rud Pedersen Group and adopt Rud Pedersen branding. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Vilands Associates’ clients include Tele2, Hanner, Starship Technologies, Rail Baltica, Maxima and Prudentia.

Earlier this year, the Rud Pedersen Group announced its new office in Warsaw. The group has more than 350 employees in 10 countries, as well as working with partner agencies. It works with more than 500 companies and organisations in total.

Rud Pedersen Group chief executive and president Morten Rud Pedersen said: “With our strong Nordic heritage, the expansion to the Baltic was logical and we are now happy to be in all three Baltic countries. Our clients are looking for integrated solutions, and I am very pleased that we can now provide the best offering in the region. VA Communications and VA Government are companies built by entrepreneurs who wanted to challenge the market, just like we do in the Rud Pedersen Group.”

Ralfs Vīlands, partner at VA Communications and VA Government, said: “We immediately found common ground with the Rud Pedersen Group. We share a similar internal culture and vision of the future growth of the company – based on knowledge development. The role of players on the regional level is growing rapidly, increasing the need for companies like the Rud Pedersen Group in the international professional services market. Therefore, we have chosen to go further together and build a powerful alliance that brings even more added value to our team and our clients.”

In January, PRWeek reported that Rud Pedersen had opened an office in London, led by Jon Aarons – previously UK managing director of Sard Verbinnen, which merged with Finsbury Glover Hering last year.