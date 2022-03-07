Agency gives all staff the day off on International Women’s Day

Independent comms agency M&F Health, which was founded in 2017 following a demerger from Munro & Forster, is urging its team to focus on their own health, as well as that of the women in their lives.

M&F Health, which has 19 staff and works with companies including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Chiesi and Sanofi, said its decision was inspired by its client Organon, the global women’s health pharma firm, which is giving its 9,500 employees a day off for IWD.

Last month, Organon – which was formed from a spin-off from Merck and produces about 60 medicines and other products across areas including reproductive health, heart disease, dermatology, allergies and asthma – announced its plan to help raise awareness of the inequity in women’s health globally.

M&F Health managing director James Hollaway said: “Organon’s idea to take symbolic action to support the needs of their employees really inspired us.

“Seventy-four per cent of our agency are women and working in health and wellbeing, as we do every day, makes us especially aware of the importance of taking care of our own health.

“We’re asking our team to book a doctor’s appointment, take an exercise class or take some time to reflect and recharge. Supporting health and wellbeing is an incredibly important part of our purpose as an agency, and that of our clients.

"This action is all about us walking the talk and making sure our team – particularly women on this important day – feel valued enough to support their own health needs.”

US-headquartered Organon last month urged other businesses to play a role in improving women’s health as part of IWD 2022.

Priya Lakhani-Quiling, director of communications and policy UK & ENI at Organon, said: “We know from our listening that women often prioritise the health of others over and above their own and this has been exacerbated by the burden of the pandemic. As an organisation, Organon is passionate about women’s health, and we know that this needs to start with the health of our employees.

“With that in mind our chief executive, Kevin Ali, made the decision to dedicate International Women’s Day to Her by gifting the day as a paid day off for Organon founders to take care of their own health needs.

“In February we made a public call to action that invited other companies to zoom into women’s health in whichever way they are able. So, we are thrilled that M&F Health is supporting us and following our lead in giving employees a day off this IWD.”