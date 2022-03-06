Comms agency launches guide to counter Russian disinformation

The comms agency's Narrative Response Toolkit looks at "key themes coming out from the Kremlin and from their allies in the West, identifies the common narratives at the heart of these themes, looks at the vulnerabilities they exploit, and then identifies counter-narratives that protect these vulnerabilities".

The toolkit contains a number of "content recommendations". These include sharing displays of solidarity with Ukraine from across the world; sharing content that emphasises Russia’s exclusion from the global community in sport, finance and culture; and sharing evidence of alleged war crimes from reliable sources.

"Each recommendation can be thought of as an ‘information vaccine’, and by rolling it out far and wide we can inoculate people to Putin’s propaganda," the agency said.

Stefan Rollnick, who leads Lynn PR's Misinformation Cell, writes in the toolkit: "Ukraine is already winning the information war with agility and creativity and there are journalists across the world working tirelessly and effectively to debunk disinformation. We do not seek to replace this ecosystem. Instead, our Propaganda Response Toolkit provides communicators in the PR and communications industry, public sector, civil society and beyond with a one-stop-shop for narrative guidance and content recommendations.

"We hope our insights are also useful to journalists, editors, producers, policymakers, NGO and business leaders who play big roles in the information ecosystem."