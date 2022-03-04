State of Union spreads to Ukraine

President Joe Biden’s inaugural State of the Union address this week took place in the shadow of the conflict in Ukraine that poses one of the biggest threats to global security for decades.

Biden’s speech at the Capitol Building on Tuesday evening happened later in the year than it usually would due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis and delays in ratifying his administration’s COVID-19 aid bill.

But the atmosphere in the nation’s capital and across the country – indeed the world – meant it was important to get messaging out there on many issues, especially relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West presenting a united opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s egregious aggression in the region.

The mask mandate was conveniently lifted in Washington, DC just before midnight on Monday, which meant members of Congress could appear to the world without their faces obscured. And, certainly in the initial segment of Biden’s speech when he talked about the Ukraine invasion, representatives came together to present a united front – important optics when facing an enemy such as Russia.

I was in DC this week and the city itself was relatively quiet on Tuesday evening, primarily due to a high security alert around concerns about trucker convoy protests that never materialized.

Additionally, most companies and organizations are briefed beforehand by their public affairs teams or agency and lobbying partners about what is likely to be in the speech, so there are usually few surprises and communications teams can prepare responses or talking points ahead of time.

Enterprises that received particular callouts from Biden included Intel - CEO Pat Gelsinger was present in the Capitol listening to the speech - Ford, GM and Pfizer.

Biden touted bringing manufacturing jobs back to America, citing Intel’s proposed $20 billion 1,000 acre chip factory planned for Columbus, OH, set to be up and running by 2025 and employing 3,000 people, 10,000 eventually.

Gelsinger wants this to be “the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet.” “We helped to establish the Silicon Valley,” he told Time in January. “Now we’re going to do the Silicon Heartland.”

It’s part of the government’s attempt to improve supply chain issues that dogged U.S. business during the pandemic and to make the U.S. less reliant on foreign manufacturers by offering incentives through The CHIPS for America Act, passed last year.

The Senate approved $52 billion of funding last June, Biden used Tuesday’s address to push the House to also pass the legislation.

“That would be the biggest investment in manufacturing in American history,” said Biden on Tuesday. “And all they’re waiting for is for you to pass this bill.”

One initiative won’t suddenly transform something as complicated as the international supply chain, but it’s good optics for Intel, for sure, and the tech pioneer will be keen to get the federal subsidies in place to help fund this investment.

Biden added that Ford is investing $11 billion in electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs in the U.S. He noted that GM is making the “largest investment in its history” - $7 billion - to create 4,000 jobs in Michigan to build electronic vehicles. Notably, Tesla once again failed to get a name check from the president.

The long-term care industry won’t have enjoyed Biden’s remarks about overhauling federal nursing home regulations and the trend for Wall Street companies to, as he put it, take over nursing homes, increase pricing and lower quality. “That ends on my watch,” he added.

In response, the nursing home industry noted there was no new funding allocated alongside the landmark changes in regulations announced prior to the speech. Indeed, this was one sector that did seem to have been taken by surprise and expressed disappointment at the lack of consultation prior to the policy moves.

Pfizer’s moment in the sun came as Biden looked forward cautiously to the long-awaited time when we can return to some form of normality in our lives following the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that, if you get COVID-19, the “Pfizer pill reduces your chances of ending up in the hospital by 90%.”

“I’ve ordered more pills than anyone in the world has,” he added. “Pfizer is working overtime to get us a million pills this month and more than double that next month.”

Of course, the pharmaceutical behemoth has prospered financially during COVID, with 2021 revenues increasing 95% year over year to $81.3 billion, so this isn’t just a benevolent exercise. But no one can doubt the pharma companies have stepped up in unprecedented fashion to quickly introduce COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden did take aim at drug pricing in his speech, pointing out that “we pay more for the same drug produced by the same company in America than any other country in the world.” He wants Medicare to take on the task of negotiating prescription drug prices, which it already does for VA drugs.

Doing the rounds of PR firms in DC this week was illuminating and proved once again that the increased awareness among CEOs and C-suite executives of the value of smart public affairs, government relations and communications counsel is causing all ships to rise in terms of growth.

DC offices are thriving and seeing their core work grow as well as spreading their tentacles into other business-critical areas such as internal comms, healthcare, purpose, crisis and management consulting.

But, ultimately, this week is dominated by the horrific situation unfolding in Ukraine, which culminated last night in Russian troops taking control of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, based in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

According to the Times of London, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has already survived three assassination attempts in the past week. He has rapidly become a compelling symbol of his country’s stout response to the invasion by its aggressive and mighty neighbor.

The former reality TV star has cleverly used social media and direct communication to spread his message of defiance throughout the world and inspire his people to resist Russia’s advances. He is using these channels nimbly and creatively to combat Russian misinformation and lead – and subvert – narratives as necessary.

His communications strategy contrasts severely with the awkward and wooden nature of Putin’s public appearances and tetchy countenance.

Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine and the country’s minister of digital transformation, is utilizing his Twitter feed extremely effectively to put pressure on businesspeople and politicians throughout the world to cease operations in, and interactions with, Russia.

He is exhorting the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to suspend his company’s services in Russia. He is in Twitter dialogue with New York Governor Kathy Hochul over the state’s enforcement of sanctions against Russia and using this leverage to pressure Washington State – location of Amazon’s HQ – Governor Jay Inslee to act similarly.

The feed makes emotional and fascinating reading and is a prime example of utilizing the power of social media in an effective manner, including engaging Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The SWIFT international banking message system that facilitates transactions banned seven Russian banks from using it, disrupting their ability to conduct business across borders.

Sporting bodies including FIFA, UEFA, IIHF and the IOC have expunged Russian teams and representatives from their competitions. Formula One canceled its Russian Grand Prix.

Some elements of the marketing, communications and business worlds have reacted swiftly and put in place as many sanctions as possible to punish Russia for its leader’s unacceptable behavior.

Many brands are boycotting Russia, including Apple, Ikea, Disney and energy giants Exxon, Shell and BP. Accenture is discontinuing its operations in the country, impacting 2,300 employees.

Marketing services behemoth WPP is pulling out of Russia completely because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, impacting 1,400 staffers, including PR pros at its PBN Hill+Knowlton Strategies subsidiary.

The Cannes International Festival of Creativity has banned entries from Russian companies because of the war in Ukraine. ICCO suspended Russian PR trade association AKOS from its ranks indefinitely.

Research such as Weber Shandwick/KRC’s Home Country as Stakeholder study suggests companies should take a public stand on issues and step up to fill the leadership vacuum that isn’t being fulfilled by institutions including governments and media. Well now is the time for this philosophy to be truly put to the test.

Russian propaganda still dominates much of public opinion inside the country, although there is clearly dissent that is being ruthlessly subjugated in typical Soviet-style fashion. Facebook and Twitter have also been blocked in the country.

But international propaganda channels such as RT (Russia Today) are ceasing production and closing down in the U.S., having had its distribution deals canceled by satellite carriers such as DirecTV and streaming platforms including Roku.

However, while the Russians may not be as agile and creative in their communications as Ukraine, the former has a very big stick to wield and these are dark days for citizens of the second-largest country in Europe in the face of such brute force.

Putin may have badly miscalculated the force of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s invasion and the extent, speed and impact of the Western world’s political and economic reaction to it.

But President Biden will need to utilize all his experience and demonstrate excellent leadership, convening and communication skills as the figurehead of the free world if the impact of this egregious war is not to deteriorate even further for the beleaguered and innocent citizens of Ukraine.

Our thoughts are with them. Those thoughts need to be accompanied by material actions across the international political and business communities to avert a global disaster.