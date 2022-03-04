Wells Fargo comms head Barri Rafferty to exit in May

NEW YORK: Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo’s head of communications and brand management, is set to leave the bank on May 1.

“[Rafferty] brought an innovative approach to communications and brand at Wells Fargo, and we are grateful for her efforts,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson told PRWeek via email. “She will continue to lead the team for the next two months, and we are launching an internal and external search for her successor.”

Rafferty was not immediately available for comment.

In an internal memo, Wells Fargo vice chairman of public affairs Bill Daley wrote that over the past two years Rafferty has “reimagined” the bank’s communications organization and successfully led its brand management, sponsorship, social and in-house agency teams.

“[Rafferty] brought an innovative approach to our communications offering with discipline on analytics to inform our strategies, enhanced storytelling techniques that more effectively reach key internal and external stakeholders and delivering effective, integrated, omni-channel campaigns,” Daley said in the memo. “We’ve seen our reputation metrics improve resulting in enhanced favorability, trust and more positive earned media sentiment.”

Rafferty joined Wells Fargo in July 2020 as head of corporate communications, replacing Oscar Suris as its communications leader. Suris left the bank in July 2018 and joined Zeno Group the following April. Last week, Edelman named him as president of the firm's New York office, its largest location globally.

Just two months after she joined the bank, Rafferty’s role was expanded and she became head of communications with several additional teams reporting to her as the bank eliminated its CMO position in the wake of Jamie Moldafsky leaving the financial institution. It moved company-wide marketing functions under Rafferty while product-specific marketing assets were placed under the lines of the business they support.

Before joining Wells Fargo, which was trying to reshape its image in the wake of its fraudulent account scandal, Rafferty was CEO of Ketchum since the start of 2018. She started at the Omnicom Group agency in 1994 and also served as global president and CEO of North America. Rafferty was also a member of PRWeek’s inaugural Hall of Femme list.

Wells Fargo’s Q4 revenue was $20.8 billion, topping consensus estimates of $18.8 billion, according to Refinitiv. Net income in Q4 was $5.7 billion, an 86% increase from $3 billion a year ago. It is the third-largest bank in the U.S. with total assets of $1.8 trillion, according to Bankrate.