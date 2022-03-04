PR in Ukraine: 'It's not a crisis, conflict, tragedy or aggression - it is a war'

Antonina Ria, PR specialist at IT company Wantent

“While the world watches the videos, photos and eyewitness accounts of the bombings of cities where innocent people live, running to and from shelters and volunteering to help those in need, Putin told Macron that it’s an ‘anti-Russian disinformation campaign’.

“What else does the world need to see to understand that this crazy Nazi is ridding the world of it’s democratic values, and as a result thousands of human lives brutally taken away?!

“Maybe it's time to organise a press-tour to our cities for international journalists who are still writing about the war as a ‘local conflict’ or ‘Ukrainian crisis’, yet don’t understand that the Third World War is knocking on their door, and no way can it be stopped by sanctions! If there are any journalists who need more information about the war, fill out this form.

Aliona Guseva, PR & comms at AI startup Let’s Enhance

“The global disinformation campaign is the cause of indifference not only of Russian citizens. The long-standing imposition of Putin's so-called non-violent policy (including abroad) cannot be stopped in eight days or even eight years of Russia's war in Ukraine.

“However, our PR army is doing everything possible. We have enough visual and video confirmations, promptly provide comments and interviews in all languages ​​of the world and are open to the world — unlike most lies, the truth is always one and we plan not to stop until all residents of the world realise it.

Veroslava Novosilnaya, СEO & founder, Slova Tech PR

"The eighth day of the war is already underway. And it continues not only in heaven and earth, but also in the information space. Every day, we are confronted with a flood of misinformation and distorted facts that try to justify bloodshed, rocket attacks, and civilian deaths.

“1,600 foreign journalists are already watching the development of military events in Ukraine. Destroyed homes, people, and newborns in bomb shelters, the military and volunteers - stories that are created every day. But there are still people who believe in a "peacekeeping mission." That is why we do not stop our work and provide international partners with reliable and comprehensive information on daily crimes against the Ukrainian people.

“Working with the information daily (Veroslava is helping the campaign from France) we understand that a lot of people are still reading a lot of doubtful information and fakes as well.

“Working as PR specialists, we realise all our responsibility to teach people to consume data from trustworthy sources (several, it's important) and to do fact-checking. Information hygiene is the basis of our safety."

Marta Dzhumaha, PR manager at healthcare company BetterMe

“Today the power of information cannot be overestimated. Propaganda is the same as real lethal weapons. Russia is trying so hard to make people believe in their manipulative, mendacious data.

“That is why PR specialists should do more to display the truth and even save people's lives.

“I am sure that war is a terrible method to reach goals, but those who lie during war to make people panic cannot be justified in any case. There is plenty of evidence of Russia's crimes on our territory, international experts agree that it is Russians who are bombarding civilians.

“This is not war, this is genocide of Ukrainian people. So our task is to share the truth, fight for our freedom and put light on propaganda.

“We won't give up, we will do everything we can. Help us to preserve our common democratic values, the rule of law and independence.“

Julia Petryk, head of PR, MacPaw

“First of all, in the 21st century, in the era of Internet access and information availability, such a tool like propaganda still exists and has enormous power.

“Russia was very skillful in dissemination of information and the Kremlin's propaganda machine has been generating rumours, half-truths, and lies non-stop.

“That caused false narratives in the international media as well. I assume that “Ukraine crisis, conflict” was suggested by Russia and should be replaced by “Russian invasion, Russia-Ukraine war”. What crisis are we talking about when the military aggression of the neighbouring country caused the deaths of over 2000 civilians including kids?

“On 26 February, MacPaw, the company I work for, published a blogpost with a list of resources and media where everyone, including Russian people, can learn the truth about the war in Ukraine: https://macpaw.com/news/know-the-truth-about-Ukraine.

“Roskomnadzor banned access to macpaw.com on orders from the Head Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation shortly afterwards. The current situation is a big threat to human lives and freedom of speech.

“Together with Ukrainian PR experts, we work nonstop to provide international media with up-to-date information, access to witnesses, volunteers, and doctors, so that the world has access to the truth."

Katya Pavlevych, head of communications at the Ukrainian pavilion at the Venice Biennale

“I work with a specific and unusual project, it’s a Ukrainian national pavilion at one of the most famous international art exhibitions, La Biennale di Venezia.

“I live in New York while my whole team is in Ukraine. That’s why I am able to react to the press inquiries and communicate with the journalists – I have a peaceful sky above my head and I’m not hiding in a shelter.

“Especially due to my privileged position, I feel it’s my duty to help my team in Ukraine to get their message out into the world and show how the Russian invasion affected our lives and culture.

“Working on this project, I felt very inspired to see so many messages of support and offers to help our team. However, I’m frustrated that many media outlets lack the context of historical relations between Russia and Ukraine. The artist from our team receives offensive and insensitive questions regarding his position on war and his origination. He was born in Russia (back then it was USSR) but for 60 out of 63 years he lived in Ukraine and he is a Ukrainian citizen who speaks Ukrainian and identifies as a Ukrainian artist. He has done so much for the Ukrainian art scene and now he hides in a bomb shelter and lacks patience to answer those questions politely. And I don’t feel like correcting him because I can’t imagine how it feels like for him.

“It’s also hard to see how major media outlets keep calling the war in Ukraine a crisis, conflict, tragedy or aggression. Let’s call it what it is. It is a war.

“It’s extremely difficult for me as a PR person to see how the narrative in the media is still heavily dominated by Russia.

“Much of the news about the war is reported through the Russian angle. While Ukrainian artists and curators are barricading their houses, evacuating art pieces and hiding in the shelters, I read articles about how Russian artists are struggling to keep a job and are afraid of being cancelled.

“I can’t imagine how it feels like to my team to read those pieces while their houses are being bombed. My team has been watching Russian artists benefiting from the regime and oligarch’s money for years, and now they’re portrayed in the media as martyrs and victims of the regime. I see my job as a PR Manager to reveal this paradox to the journalists but it’s much harder than I expected.

“In addition to our regular work all the PR and Communications specialists in Ukraine have been heavily involved in volunteering and fighting on the informational frontline. It’s incredible to see how my colleagues organised fast and efficiently to fight misinformation, detect manipulative messages, provide journalists with the sources and keep the society informed. My contribution to those volunteer efforts are miserable, but I want to give a huge credit to my colleagues. I want the global PR society to know that Ukrainian PR pros are incredible and after this, there is nothing they can’t do.”

Alena Dalskaya-Latosiewicz, chief communications officer, WePlay Holding

“As Robert Sheckley said, “In the information war, the one who speaks the truth will always lose to the liar because the truth-teller is limited to the truth and the liar has no such boundaries.”

“We can already see that the pro-Putin communication campaign has always had a head start because of this. Long before the events in Ukraine, the Russian Federation has been creating a number of narratives about the “great Russian world” and the need to bring it to other countries for decades. Their massive scale and sharpness have helped create a pool of followers and believers in what the Kremlin machine says.

“However, contrary to Robert Sheckley’s beliefs, it should be said that in our case, the truth is a powerful tool during this war. We have hundreds of photos, videos, and audio materials that work as evidence of the crimes committed by the Russian Federation. The part of the Russian and Ukrainian population that previously believed in the Russian Federation is asking more and more questions and discovering a world beyond the bubble created by the Kremlin.

“Companies in Ukraine and the world are breaking off relations with pro-Russian companies and sending forces to help Ukraine – for example, WePlay Holding (Alena is helping the campaign in Poland) terminated all partnerships with companies from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The corporate PR teams are doing more to highlight the situation in the country and speak the truth to others: from making the materials on how our employees live and work now to creating SCR projects. The first PR successes are already evident, but there is still a lot of work ahead. We know the truth. We fight! We win!“

Dana Shestopalova, international PR manager at Roosh

“In the last 8 days, war has been personified and visualised for every Ukrainian. Death, destruction, and loss have invaded us, as Russia defines its barbaric genocide of Ukrainians as a 'special operation'. It is a physical war as much as it is an information war.

“Media and PR specialists are working round the clock to provide verified information and news across various channels quickly and efficiently, as we are faced with the reality of fakes, aimed to infuse fear and confusion.

“It's our responsibility to aid in the spread of accurate news both locally and internationally.

“PR specialist or not, we have all been fighting to share the truth. Yet once again, it was proven that citizen journalism in these situations is key.

“We are living in a world of post-truth, and we're witnesses to Russia's powerful propaganda that has so effectively brainwashed its citizens to the extent that words and experiences of loved ones are no longer convincing enough to speak truth to them, even if it's their kids.

“We will not stand still and let falsity poison our sanity! Spread, share, and keep aware!”