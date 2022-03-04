PRWeek’s Corporate and Public Affairs Summit – reserve your spot now

This year’s event, which will be held on Wednesday 9 March at the new Events@No6 venue (6 Alie Street, London E1 8QT), is shaping up to be an essential event.

Lesley Woods, chief communications officer at the Ministry of Defence, will share her thoughts on the current climate. And political strategy expert Scott Colvin will turn a forensic eye to lobbying scandals.

Meanwhile Adeife Onwuzulike, head of diversity and inclusion at the CBI, will also speak. As will Rebecca Hirst, who will share her secrets to leading top-level companies to success. And Depop will reveal how it has achieved 80 per cent organic audience growth.

Key figures from Diageo, Kellogg and Ocado will also be speaking, and crucial fundamentals such as ESG comms, managing reputation, and winning stakeholder trust will be covered in detail.

This summit will offer you the tools you need to routinely deliver confident comms planning, and execute those plans effectively.

It will also offer the return of all-important face-to-face conversation as a host of corporate comms and public affairs professionals gather, with no doubt plenty to say and share on how to deal with the consequences of recent events.

