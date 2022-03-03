Peloton comms SVP Jessica Kleiman exits company

NEW YORK: Peloton SVP of global communications Jessica Kleiman has exited the technology and home exercise brand.

“With new leadership and direction comes change, and what was needed on the communications front to get to where we are now isn’t what’s needed to get to where Peloton is going,” Kleiman wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I’m incredibly proud of having had the opportunity to join this rocket ship four years ago and build a comms function, team and strategy from the ground up.”

A Peloton spokesperson wasn’t available for comment on her replacement; Kleiman wasn’t immediately available for comment on her next role.

Kleiman, who joined Peloton in 2018 as VP of global comms, was promoted to her most recent position in 2019. She oversaw PR, corporate communications and internal communications worldwide.

When Kleiman started at the company, she was tasked with building a communications and PR strategy, as well as a team from scratch, she told PRWeek in a previous interview. Since then, Kleiman has expanded Peloton’s communications capabilities and footprint globally, managing the company's rollout into its first non-U.S. markets: the U.K., Canada and Germany.

Kleiman joined Peloton from Instagram, where she served as the social media platform’s first consumer communications director starting in March 2016.

Last month, Peloton CEO John Foley stepped down and became executive chair. Former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy was named CEO and president and joined Peloton’s board. Peloton president William Lynch also stepped down but will remain on its board.

Additionally, the connected fitness company cut 2,800 jobs, or about 20% of corporate positions. The changes came after activist investor Blackwells Capital sent a letter to Peloton’s board in January urging Foley to quit his role as CEO, and asking the company to consider selling itself.

Peloton’s stock also suffered after the company’s connected exercise bike was used in a negative light in two TV shows. In January, the character of Mike Wagner had a heart attack after riding on a Peloton during the season-six premiere of Showtime's Billions. Peloton said in a statement that it did not agree for its brand or IP to be used on the show or provide any equipment.

“As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives,” Peloton said.

In December, the exercise bike brand faced a crisis after Chris Noth's character, John James "Mr. Big" Preston, died of a heart attack after riding a Peloton in the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

In February, Peloton said it now sees fiscal 2022 revenue within a range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, down from a prior range of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion. The company also said it expects to end the year with about 3 million connected fitness subscribers, versus previous estimates of 3.35 million to 3.45 million.

In Q4, Peloton reported a net loss of $439.4 million compared with net income of $63.6 million a year earlier. Total sales grew about 6% to $1.13 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier. Peloton ended the quarter with 2.77 million connected fitness subscribers.