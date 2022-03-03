Lansons ‘transforms’ ownership as partners up stake to 76 per cent

The deal will leave Lansons co-founders Clare Parsons and Tony Langham owning 12 per cent of the firm each, with colleagues owning the remainder.

Chief executive Gordon Tempest-Hay, who joined the business in January, will also become a partner later this year, taking a “significant stake” in the business and further reducing the proportion owned by Langham and Parsons.

Also among those purchasing a stake in the firm, which is a limited liability partnership, are senior leaders Laura Hastings, Rebecca Mayo and Stuart Graham.

Langham said after over 30 years “running the firm and owning a majority stake, Clare and I worked with our senior colleagues to transform the business and give Lansons a platform for major success over the next decade.

“Gordon is transforming the firm’s leadership and strategy. We’ve overhauled the firm’s governance, but the key was to also transform ownership.

“The LLP is now owned by 33 people, with no individual owning more than 20 per cent. We believe in responsible inclusive capitalism and have tried to deliver that with these changes.”

Joint managing director Laura Hastings said Lansons was “founded on a true sense of partnership, and it’s fantastic so many partners have taken up the opportunity to own more of the business“.

The 27 partners purchasing shares in the LLP include six new partners: Claire Southeard, James Dowling, Sarah Muir, Lewis Wilks, Mitchell Cohen and Emma Read.

Langham said it’s “always a special moment when we welcome new partners, and each of the new six make a significant contribution to Lansons”.

The firm, which has bases in London and New York, specialises in reputation management.

Parsons and Langham were inducted into the PRWeek UK Hall of Fame at the PRWeek UK Awards 2021.