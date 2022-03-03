Pitch Update: Virgin Voyages, San Pellegrino, Ocado, Compare the Market, Herbal Essences and more…

Virgin Voyages has appointed One Green Bean to a UK PR and influencer brief on a retained basis.

S.Pellegrino has chosen Red Consultancy to run its UK press office and handle comms programmes for its Young Chef programmes.

Ocado has appointed PrettyGreen to deliver consumer PR projects for their NPD and brand partnerships.

Compare the Market and Herbal Essences have hired PrettyGreen’s influencer-focused agency What They Said to deliver influencer marketing projects.

Domestika, an online creative hub that offers courses across craft, design, and digital in eight different languages, has selected Milk & Honey PR as its retained PR agency following a competitive pitch. It aims to drive awareness in the UK and US.

Digital social bank Kroo has appointed Media Zoo, the international creative communications agency, to handle a communications and marketing brief. The agency’s remit will be to raise the profile of the bank – initially through traditional media relations and partnerships.

ClevaMama! has hired the Spider PR lifestyle team to launch a PR and digital campaign to drive awareness of the nursery brand across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Middle East, alongside its new products.

Digital pension platform Penfold has appointed Rostrum to develop and implement a PR strategy to support its growth plans. This will include a multichannel campaign to attract savers, make pensions more exciting and raise the brand’s profile across the UK.

Audio specialist PR agency Starscream Communications has won three new international clients: turntable brand Victrola, creative online hub Tileyard and wireless earpod specialists Lypertek.

Lighting business Powerlite Fitzgerald has appointed Jargon PR to raise its profile, and position it as a key lighting supplier across a range of industries.

Solo holiday specialist Friendship Travel has appointed White Tiger PR to handle its PR in the UK and Ireland.