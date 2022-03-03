Beano and books, Pogba and Pepsi, holiday habits – Campaigns round-up

Dave, rewritten books

Classic books have been rewritten with added humour in a campaign for TV channel Dave to mark World Book Day (3 March). The top 10 books that the British public fail to finish were given comedy rewrites. For example, Wuthering Heights was introduced as: “A man becomes obsessed with vengeance when his soulmate literally ghosts him.” The top 10 list of ‘boring blockbuster books’ was topped by War and Peace, followed by Hamlet and Moby-Dick. Comedian Rachel Parris reads the new passages from the books in a video for the campaign, which is by Taylor Herring.

Dave | WBD | Hero | 16:9 (Subs) from Taylor Herring on Vimeo.

Walkers and Doritos, ‘Only on holiday'

This campaign for Walkers and Doritos points to the funny things Brits of all ages are guilty of doing while abroad, after PepsiCo research found nearly all Britons (91 per cent) have a ‘holiday alter-ego’. This brings out stereotypical holiday behaviour, such as pinching hotel toiletries, overindulging in the all-inclusive hotel buffet, being more adventurous and losing all inhibitions on the dancefloor. As part of the holiday-themed campaign, Walkers and Doritos teamed up with easyJet Holidays to offer crisp-lovers the chance to win package holidays. At the end, TV presenter Alison Hammond can be heard voicing the strapline: “Only on holiday. Win an easyJet holiday every hour with Walkers and Doritos.” VCCP is behind the campaign.

NHS England, ‘Jack-in-the-box'

NHS England encourages people to face their fears of visiting the GP when experiencing early signs of cancer in this 60-second film. It depicts a man carrying around a Jack-in-the-box and winding it occasionally – at home, at work and with friends. He anxiously stares at the toy all day, waiting for something nasty to jump out at him. This anticipation mimics how fears of a cancer diagnosis can consume someone so severely it puts them off asking for help. The longer they avoid going to the GP, the more the tension builds and the greater the fear becomes. When the man eventually goes to see his GP, it is revealed that the box is empty. This conveys the message NHS England wants to put forward: most people who go for tests are told they do not have cancer, and an earlier diagnosis is better for those who do. Ben Golik and Tom Kennedy from M&C Saatchi were the creative team behind the campaign. The work was directed by Barney Cokeliss at Mad Cow Films.

Royal Bank of Scotland, money mule man

Scottish comedian Paul Black is working with Royal Bank of Scotland in a new campaign aiming to raise awareness of the rise in ‘money muling' – where targets are recruited to channel illicit funds through their personal bank accounts. He has been on the streets of Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh in the guise of the “money mule man” and approaching people to look after money. If they simply say no, they are rewarded with £100, while those who say yes go home empty-handed.

Beano, ‘Libraries Aloud’

A series of ‘read-out-loud-a-longs’ have been taking place in libraries across the country this week for a Beano campaign to mark World Book Day on Thursday (3 March). Research for the campaign found 55 per cent of children are put off going to the library because they think they need to stay quiet. Author, father and Olympian Greg Rutherford (pictured below) has been leading a team of loud storytellers hosting interactive online ‘loud reading sessions’. Beano has given 15,000 free comics to kids to “help unlock reading for fun”. The campaign is by Taylor Herring.

BBC, ‘By order of the Peaky Blinders’

In a new campaign by BBC Creative for Peaky Blinders, Birmingham City FC went back to its roots and become Small Heath Alliance – the name of the club in 1875, around the time the Peaky Blinders gang’s leader, Tommy Shelby, would have been a small boy. Moving with the times, the Birmingham-based gangsters have been using Instagram to order people around. The football club’s social media channels adopted a retro theme in the run-up to last Saturday’s Championship match against Huddersfield Town AFC. Fans experienced a Peaky Blinders extravaganza on the pitch and around the stands. The sixth series of Peaky Blinders returned to screens the next day, 27 February. The creatives on the campaign were Gary Lathwell, Tom Flynn and Patxi Elizalde.

Papa John’s, Black Ghost Chilli Chicken Wings

Papa John’s has been projecting its own bat signal onto clouds above London to tell consumers that it is dishing out free chicken wings. To celebrate its partnership with Warner Bros for the launch of The Batman, Papa John's will be serving a limited run of Black Ghost Chilli Chicken Wings to fans across the capital. The Papa John’s signal is being projected into the sky and on to buildings on Thursday and Friday this week. Pizza and chicken lovers will need to keep an eye on the sky between 7pm and 10pm each evening to identify a location where a Papa John’s-branded food truck will hand out the free food. The wings will be served in several spots across Shoreditch, Hackney Wick, Fulham and Peckham. W Communications is delivering the project.

Black Sheep Brewery, ‘Drink Cask Beer’

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery is marking its 30th birthday with a campaign to tackle misconceptions about cask ale. It is working with young creatives in the region to relay the message using their own art forms. To launch the campaign, Black Sheep has partnered with Matt Abbott – a spoken word artist, poet and activist from Wakefield – who has written a poem detailing the history, tradition and relevance of cask ale for all. The poem is performed in a video featuring Bradford actor Chantelle Pierre.

Bafta, ‘Red carpet ready’

Bafta is rolling the red carpet into people's living rooms to celebrate its 2022 Film Awards. The out-of-home campaign, by D8, depicts friends and family adorned in black tie outfits to watch the awards, but with the contrast of cups of tea, fluffy slippers and takeaway pizza. To make the awards a more inviting and inclusive event for film-lovers, the ads put the audience at the heart of the show by bringing the glamour of the ceremony to their sofas. The campaign was shot by photographer Guy Farrow.

Pepsi Max, ‘Play to Inspire’

The new global campaign for Pepsi Max celebrates the “changemakers” who are “driving football’s present and future – on and off the pitch”. Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Lucy Bronze and Ronaldinho feature in the film, which is directed by Ernest Desumbila.