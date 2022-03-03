Why a Black-British-owned, New York-headquartered agency took Black History Month global — and how brands can, too

“You are born in the U.K., so you are British, your parentage is Caribbean, and your heritage is African, so Africa is your foundation and source. You are an African. Never let anyone tell you any different.”

These were the words of my Pan-Africanist Caribbean parents to a very young Claudine. Then, as children do, I nodded and said “OK” and ran off to play in the Shire counties of England. The words stuck permanently and deeply, shaping how I saw myself in the world around me before I was even seven years old. I moved to New York City 20 years ago and am now a very proud U.S. citizen to add to the other nationalities I claim my own. I've also spent the last decade traveling across Africa, including living in the African mega-city Lagos in Nigeria — Black and a truly global citizen living in America, and I am not alone.

My global background is reflected in the work I have done for international PR agencies, brands, and with my independent agency. Celebrating Black History Month focused on only Black American culture, always seemed not to embrace the full scope of who I am.

This year, we decided to switch things up. We took a global approach to BHM by celebrating 28 great Black men and women leaders, authors, academics, activists, sports legends, entertainers, etc., from around the world. Ranging from Bob Marley to Frederick Douglas and from Marcus Garvey to Maya Angelou, we featured an inspirational quote from a renowned Black global figure past and present each day. While most leaders featured were Black American, we featured a significant number of international Black figures to mirror the Black American demographic that exists but is ignored by brands.

The U.S. Black population is growing in diversity, as highlighted by Research, and as reported in The Washington Post. One in 10 Black people in the U.S. is an immigrant, and this number is rapidly growing. Nevertheless, American brands continue to approach this audience as a monolithic group. Campaigns targeted to Black American audiences ignore the breadth of cultures and nationalities that include Black people from Africa, South America and the Caribbean.

The diversity within LatinX communities is acknowledged, with brands understanding varying nationalities, including Mexican, Cuban, Puerto Rican, Brazilian, etc., and tweaking their outreach accordingly. It begs the question why brands do not approach Black American audiences in the same way. Is it laziness, or do brands not know? I suspect the answer is somewhere in the middle.

The Black African immigrant population in America tends to be more highly educated and contain a large number of high-net-worth individuals, making them very attractive to brands. Some companies are beginning to notice, and an example is the explosive growth at The Africa Channel, America's longest-running Black-owned independent network featuring Pan-African content. In the last 12 months, the channel has inked expanded partnership deals with Comcast, Charter, and Cox Communications, launching in 103 markets in just 12 months. Cox Communications also has plans to celebrate Africa Day on May 25, the first time the brand has ever acknowledged or celebrated this holiday.

American brands with a global presence should note that Black History Month is also celebrated in the U.K., with other countries potentially following suit. This adds another layer of opportunity to target Black audiences worldwide, something brands should consider seriously.

I’ve been able to connect these dots as I am an African, Caribbean, British, American and I represent a growing number of Black people living in America with multi-national identities. Don’t ignore us.

Claudine Moore is MD and CEO of C. Moore Media International Public Relations and an adjunct professor at New York University.