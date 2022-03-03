Blog

Minnie, Pimm, Miles or Dusty: Which Pets in PR story won your heart?

Three dogs and a cat show the different ways pets have been the unsung heroes of the past two years.

Last month, PRWeek launched its Pets in PR series, celebrating how pets have helped people in the industry to get through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. 

So far, we’ve met three charming dogs and an unforgettable cat:

  • Minnie, a miniature poodle mix. Minnie has helped to keep Peter Duckler, senior group director of earned media at Real Chemistry, calm over the past two crazy years -- even when he accidentally made her look like Pennywise.
  • Pimm, a Jack Russell terrier Chihuahua pit bull mix. Pimm, owned by Stacie Grissom, director of content and communications at Bark, is not your average dog. In fact, you may recognize her… from a Bark catalog.
  • Miles, a golden retriever. Since the pandemic’s start, Miles has completed 22 5K races with owner Jennifer Temple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s chief communications officer.
  • Dusty, a cat. Owned by Angela Montefinise, senior director of public relations, communications and marketing at the New York Public Library, Dusty has been a source of inspiration for many across the media world. 

Which Pets in PR story won your heart?

